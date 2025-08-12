The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Aug. 11, 2025, 9:45 A.M.
The Trump administration deployed roughly 450 federal law enforcement officers across Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, drawing personnel from multiple federal agencies. The move follows President Trump’s recent pledge on social media to “make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before.”
In his post, Trump ordered that homeless individuals “move out, immediately,” adding that they would be offered accommodations “far from the Capital.” He also warned that “criminals” would be jailed. “It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border,” the president wrote.
The White House said last week that federal law enforcement presence would increase in the District following the reported assault of a former Department of Government Efficiency staff member. Trump has also threatened a federal takeover of city operations.
Local police data shows violent crime in D.C. has been declining for 18 months after a spike in 2023. As of Aug. 11, robberies are down 28% and overall violent crime is down 26% compared to the same period last year. The Justice Department reported that in 2024, the city recorded its lowest violent crime rate in more than three decades.
In March, Trump signed an executive order creating the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force,” arguing that the city “has become one of the most dangerous” in the world. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser disputed that characterization on MSNBC Sunday, emphasizing that violent crime is down and noting that the city routinely coordinates with federal agencies.
While Trump later described Bowser as “a good person who has tried,” he criticized the city’s cleanliness and crime trends, vowing to restore the capital to what he called “the most beautiful Capital in the World” before “tents, squalor, filth, and crime.”
1. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference
2. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public
3. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say
4. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan
5. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner
6. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%
7. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast
8. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress
9. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”
10. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect
11. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm
12. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms
13. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision
14. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty
15. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him
16. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
17. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims
18. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison
19. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline
20. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches
21. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say
22. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs
23. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE
24. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports
25. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods
26. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized
27. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote
28. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports
29. Trump budget bill stalls in House
30. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing
31. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam
32. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know
33. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial
34. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote
35. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students
36. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill
37. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline
38. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”
39. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada
40. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill
41. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power
42. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda
43. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow
44. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans
45. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites
46. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now
47. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar
48. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East
49. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world
50. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
51. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move
52. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”
53. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces
54. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds
55. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up
56. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal
57. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won
58. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies
59. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates
60. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict
61. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill
62. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says
63. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill
64. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports
65. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities
66. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers
67. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade
68. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other
69. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants
70. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela
71. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran
72. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway
73. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash
74. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel
75. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue
76. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention
77. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean
78. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles
79. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies
80. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges
81. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations
82. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says
83. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations
84. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double
85. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”
86. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands
87. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge
88. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court
89. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE
90. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion
91. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard
92. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools
93. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools
94. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody
95. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”
96. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
97. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban
98. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework
99. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash
100. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak
101. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer
102. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan
103. Trump makes trade deal with China
104. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV
105. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying
106. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume
107. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport
108. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003
109. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis
110. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration
111. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate
112. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans
113. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”
114. Pope Francis dies at age 88
115. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations
116. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ
117. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized
118. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King
119. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics
120. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City
121. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations
122. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies
123. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs
124. Trump delays TikTok ban again
125. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news
126. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries
127. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says
128. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest
129. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies
130. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president
131. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake
132. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers
133. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?
134. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs
135. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats
136. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials
137. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?
138. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B
139. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education
140. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service
141. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space
142. Trump deportations challenged in court
143. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.
144. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms
145. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts
146. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown
147. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames
148. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs
149. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed
150. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans
151. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections
152. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states
153. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce
154. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February
155. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect
156. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic
157. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags
158. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession
159. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza
160. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack
161. The government tries to avoid a shutdown
162. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation
163. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years
164. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada
165. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads
166. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2
167. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department
168. Trump addresses Congress
169. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect
170. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US
171. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office
172. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people
173. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont
174. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA
175. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages
176. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show
177. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials
178. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email
179. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director
180. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025
181. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says
182. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
183. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash
184. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport
185. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money
186. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera
187. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system
188. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season
189. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta
190. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures
191. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
192. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl
193. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now
194. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote
195. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego
196. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport
197. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps
198. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
199. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration
200. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head
201. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave
202. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance
203. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages
204. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead
205. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports
206. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump
207. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong
208. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education
209. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates
210. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood
211. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.
212. White House rescinds federal aid freeze
213. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants
214. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance
215. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts
216. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship
217. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave
218. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions
219. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in
220. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President
221. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members
222. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.
223. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect
224. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban
225. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy
226. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
227. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
228. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban
229. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas
230. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.
231. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres
232. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”
233. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana
234. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation
235. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
236. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom
237. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY
238. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’
