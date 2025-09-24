Listen Live
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Published on September 24, 2025

White House with ominous clouds

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Updated Sept. 24, 2025, 10:45 A.M.

Two people are dead and another remains in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas. Authorities say the suspected gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas police reported officers responded to the facility on Empress Street around 6:40 a.m. Investigators believe the shooter positioned himself on the rooftop of an attorney’s office across the street, firing multiple rounds into the ICE detention building and sallyport area. All three victims were detainees being held at the facility. No law enforcement officers were injured. By 10 a.m., ICE confirmed the scene was secured.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN the attack reflects rising threats against immigration officers. “My hearts and prayers go out to my officers and agents … this just shows the violence has been increased against ICE officers and agents,” Lyons said.

The Dallas facility serves as a temporary holding site, where detainees typically spend several hours before transfer. On average, about 47 people are held there daily, according to ICE data reviewed by CBS News.

State and federal leaders quickly condemned the shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pledged support for ICE operations, calling the incident an “assassination” that would not disrupt arrests or deportations. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the violence “unprecedented” and urged prayers for the injured.

This marks the second attack on an ICE facility in Texas this year. On July 4, armed assailants targeted the Prairieland Detention Center near Fort Worth, wounding a police officer. Days later, a gunman opened fire on Border Patrol agents in McAllen.

Authorities have not released the Dallas shooter’s identity or motive. ATF and FBI agents are assisting the Dallas Police Department with the ongoing investigation.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

 

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025  was originally published on 92q.com

1. 3 people shot at ICE facility in Dallas, officials say

2. Tylenol maker reacts to Trump administration linking use during pregnancy to autism

3. Breaking down Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autisms

4. Jimmy Kimmel returning to air Tuesday

5. Government shutdown looms after GOP funding bill fails in Senate

6. Fallout from ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk remarks

7. CDC panel changes measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine recommendation

8. Former CDC director to testify before Senate committee about her firing

9. Kash Patel clashes with senators at hearing over his FBI leadership

10. Trump teases framework for TikTok deal

11. Several HBCUs face series of fake violent threats

12. Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad

13. U.S. marks 24 years since 9/11 terror attacks with ceremonies in NYC, Pentagon

14. Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University |

15. Kamala Harris says letting Biden run for reelection was reckless

16. Justice Department charges man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte

17. Trump walks back Chicago threats, says “we’re not going to war”

18. National Guard troops to remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, sources say

19. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wraps heated Senate testimony

20. 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel

21. Trump revokes Harris’ Secret Service detail

22. New massive ICE detention center in Texas

23. Details on CDC Director Susan Monarez’s refusal to step down

24. Minneapolis shooter targeted children in pews during school mass, officials say

25. Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Maryland’s federal judges over immigration order

26. Trump says he’ll seek death penalty for any murders in D.C.

27. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?

28. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns

29. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north

30. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise

31. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline

32. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor

33. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.

34. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots

35. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more

36. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal

37. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters

38. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says

39. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic

40. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police

41. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more

42. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024

43. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business

44. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds

45. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days

46. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference

47. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public

48. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say

49. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan

50. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner

51. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%

52. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast

53. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress

54. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”

55. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect

56. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm

57. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms

58. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision

59. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty

60. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him

61. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

62. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims

63. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison

64. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline

65. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches

66. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say

67. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs

68. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE

69. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports

70. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods

71. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized

72. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote

73. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports

74. Trump budget bill stalls in House

75. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing

76. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam

77. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know

78. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial

79. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote

80. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students

81. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill

82. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline

83. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”

84. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada

85. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill

86. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power

87. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda

88. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow

89. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans

90. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites

91. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now

92. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar

93. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East

94. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world

95. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

96. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move

97. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”

98. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces

99. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds

100. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up

101. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal

102. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won

103. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

104. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates

105. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict

106. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill

107. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says

108. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill

109. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports

110. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

111. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

112. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade

113. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other

114. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants

115. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

116. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran

117. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway

118. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash

119. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel

120. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue

121. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention

122. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean

123. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles

124. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies

125. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges

126. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations

127. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says

128. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations

129. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double

130. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”

131. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands

132. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge

133. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court

134. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE

135. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion

136. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard

137. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools

138. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools

139. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody

140. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”

141. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

142. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban

143. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework

144. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash

145. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak

146. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

147. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan

148. Trump makes trade deal with China

149. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV

150. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying

151. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume

152. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport

153. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003

154. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis

155. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration

156. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate

157. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans

158. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”

159. Pope Francis dies at age 88

160. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations

161. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ

162. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized

163. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King

164. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics

165. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City

166. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations

167. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies

168. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs

169. Trump delays TikTok ban again

170. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news

171. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries

172. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says

173. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest

174. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies

175. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president

176. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake

177. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers

178. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?

179. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs

180. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats

181. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials

182. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?

183. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B

184. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education

185. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service

186. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space

187. Trump deportations challenged in court

188. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.

189. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms

190. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts

191. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown

192. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames

193. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs

194. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed

195. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans

196. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections

197. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states

198. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce

199. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February

200. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect

201. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

202. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags

203. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession

204. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza

205. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack

206. The government tries to avoid a shutdown

207. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation

208. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years

209. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada

210. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads

211. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2

212. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department

213. Trump addresses Congress

214. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect

215. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US

216. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office

217. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people

218. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont

219. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA

220. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages

221. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show

222. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials

223. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email

224. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director

225. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025

226. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says

227. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

228. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash

229. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport

230. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

231. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera

232. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system

233. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season

234. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta

235. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures

236. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

237. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl

238. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now

239. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote

240. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego

241. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport

242. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps

243. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

244. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration

245. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head

246. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave

247. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance

248. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages

249. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead

250. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports

251. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump

252. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong

253. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education

254. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates

255. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

256. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.

257. White House rescinds federal aid freeze

258. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants

259. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance

260. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

261. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship

262. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave

263. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions

264. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in

265. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President

266. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members

267. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.

268. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect

269. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

270. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy

271. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

272. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

273. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban

274. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas

275. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.

276. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres

277. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”

278. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana

279. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

280. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping

281. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom

282. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY

283. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’

