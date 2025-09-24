The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Updated Sept. 24, 2025, 10:45 A.M.

Two people are dead and another remains in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas. Authorities say the suspected gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas police reported officers responded to the facility on Empress Street around 6:40 a.m. Investigators believe the shooter positioned himself on the rooftop of an attorney’s office across the street, firing multiple rounds into the ICE detention building and sallyport area. All three victims were detainees being held at the facility. No law enforcement officers were injured. By 10 a.m., ICE confirmed the scene was secured.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN the attack reflects rising threats against immigration officers. “My hearts and prayers go out to my officers and agents … this just shows the violence has been increased against ICE officers and agents,” Lyons said.

The Dallas facility serves as a temporary holding site, where detainees typically spend several hours before transfer. On average, about 47 people are held there daily, according to ICE data reviewed by CBS News.

State and federal leaders quickly condemned the shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pledged support for ICE operations, calling the incident an “assassination” that would not disrupt arrests or deportations. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the violence “unprecedented” and urged prayers for the injured.

This marks the second attack on an ICE facility in Texas this year. On July 4, armed assailants targeted the Prairieland Detention Center near Fort Worth, wounding a police officer. Days later, a gunman opened fire on Border Patrol agents in McAllen.

Authorities have not released the Dallas shooter’s identity or motive. ATF and FBI agents are assisting the Dallas Police Department with the ongoing investigation.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 was originally published on 92q.com

1. 3 people shot at ICE facility in Dallas, officials say 2. Tylenol maker reacts to Trump administration linking use during pregnancy to autism 3. Breaking down Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autisms 4. Jimmy Kimmel returning to air Tuesday 5. Government shutdown looms after GOP funding bill fails in Senate 6. Fallout from ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk remarks 7. CDC panel changes measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine recommendation 8. Former CDC director to testify before Senate committee about her firing 9. Kash Patel clashes with senators at hearing over his FBI leadership 10. Trump teases framework for TikTok deal 11. Several HBCUs face series of fake violent threats 12. Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad 13. U.S. marks 24 years since 9/11 terror attacks with ceremonies in NYC, Pentagon 14. Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University | 15. Kamala Harris says letting Biden run for reelection was reckless 16. Justice Department charges man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte 17. Trump walks back Chicago threats, says “we’re not going to war” 18. National Guard troops to remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, sources say 19. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wraps heated Senate testimony 20. 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel 21. Trump revokes Harris’ Secret Service detail 22. New massive ICE detention center in Texas 23. Details on CDC Director Susan Monarez’s refusal to step down 24. Minneapolis shooter targeted children in pews during school mass, officials say 25. Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Maryland’s federal judges over immigration order 26. Trump says he’ll seek death penalty for any murders in D.C. 27. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it? 28. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns 29. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north 30. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise 31. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline 32. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor 33. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C. 34. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots 35. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more 36. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal 37. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters 38. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says 39. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic 40. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police 41. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more 42. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024 43. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business 44. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds 45. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days 46. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference 47. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public 48. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say 49. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan 50. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner 51. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35% 52. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast 53. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress 54. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me” 55. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect 56. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm 57. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms 58. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision 59. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty 60. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him 61. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students 62. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims 63. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison 64. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline 65. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches 66. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say 67. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs 68. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE 69. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports 70. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods 71. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized 72. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote 73. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports 74. Trump budget bill stalls in House 75. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing 76. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam 77. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know 78. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial 79. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote 80. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students 81. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill 82. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline 83. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” 84. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada 85. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill 86. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power 87. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda 88. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow 89. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans 90. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites 91. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now 92. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar 93. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East 94. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world 95. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites 96. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move 97. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer” 98. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces 99. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds 100. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up 101. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal 102. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won 103. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies 104. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates 105. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict 106. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill 107. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says 108. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill 109. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports 110. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities 111. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers 112. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade 113. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other 114. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants 115. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela 116. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran 117. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway 118. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash 119. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel 120. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue 121. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention 122. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean 123. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles 124. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies 125. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges 126. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations 127. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says 128. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations 129. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double 130. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination” 131. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands 132. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge 133. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court 134. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE 135. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion 136. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard 137. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools 138. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools 139. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody 140. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts” 141. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood 142. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban 143. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework 144. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash 145. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak 146. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer 147. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan 148. Trump makes trade deal with China 149. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV 150. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying 151. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume 152. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport 153. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003 154. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis 155. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration 156. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate 157. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans 158. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially” 159. Pope Francis dies at age 88 160. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations 161. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ 162. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized 163. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King 164. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics 165. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City 166. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations 167. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies 168. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs 169. Trump delays TikTok ban again 170. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news 171. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries 172. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says 173. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest 174. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies 175. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president 176. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake 177. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers 178. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5? 179. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs 180. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats 181. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials 182. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears? 183. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B 184. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education 185. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service 186. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space 187. Trump deportations challenged in court 188. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S. 189. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms 190. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts 191. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown 192. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames 193. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs 194. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed 195. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans 196. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections 197. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states 198. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce 199. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February 200. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect 201. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic 202. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags 203. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession 204. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza 205. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack 206. The government tries to avoid a shutdown 207. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation 208. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years 209. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada 210. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads 211. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2 212. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department 213. Trump addresses Congress 214. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect 215. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US 216. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office 217. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people 218. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont 219. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA 220. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages 221. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show 222. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials 223. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email 224. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director 225. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025 226. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says 227. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations 228. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash 229. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport 230. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money 231. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera 232. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system 233. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season 234. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta 235. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures 236. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 237. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl 238. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now 239. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote 240. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego 241. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport 242. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps 243. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl 244. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration 245. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head 246. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave 247. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance 248. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages 249. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead 250. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports 251. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump 252. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong 253. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education 254. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates 255. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood 256. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C. 257. White House rescinds federal aid freeze 258. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants 259. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance 260. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts 261. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship 262. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave 263. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions 264. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in 265. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President 266. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members 267. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S. 268. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect 269. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban 270. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy 271. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal 272. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark 273. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban 274. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas 275. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C. 276. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres 277. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” 278. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana 279. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation 280. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping 281. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom 282. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY 283. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’