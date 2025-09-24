The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty
Updated Sept. 24, 2025, 10:45 A.M.
Two people are dead and another remains in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas. Authorities say the suspected gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dallas police reported officers responded to the facility on Empress Street around 6:40 a.m. Investigators believe the shooter positioned himself on the rooftop of an attorney’s office across the street, firing multiple rounds into the ICE detention building and sallyport area. All three victims were detainees being held at the facility. No law enforcement officers were injured. By 10 a.m., ICE confirmed the scene was secured.
Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN the attack reflects rising threats against immigration officers. “My hearts and prayers go out to my officers and agents … this just shows the violence has been increased against ICE officers and agents,” Lyons said.
Love Radio One Exclusives? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter
We care about your data. See our privacy policy.
The Dallas facility serves as a temporary holding site, where detainees typically spend several hours before transfer. On average, about 47 people are held there daily, according to ICE data reviewed by CBS News.
State and federal leaders quickly condemned the shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pledged support for ICE operations, calling the incident an “assassination” that would not disrupt arrests or deportations. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the violence “unprecedented” and urged prayers for the injured.
This marks the second attack on an ICE facility in Texas this year. On July 4, armed assailants targeted the Prairieland Detention Center near Fort Worth, wounding a police officer. Days later, a gunman opened fire on Border Patrol agents in McAllen.
Authorities have not released the Dallas shooter’s identity or motive. ATF and FBI agents are assisting the Dallas Police Department with the ongoing investigation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
was originally published on
92q.com
1. 3 people shot at ICE facility in Dallas, officials say
2. Tylenol maker reacts to Trump administration linking use during pregnancy to autism
3. Breaking down Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autisms
4. Jimmy Kimmel returning to air Tuesday
5. Government shutdown looms after GOP funding bill fails in Senate
6. Fallout from ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk remarks
7. CDC panel changes measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine recommendation
8. Former CDC director to testify before Senate committee about her firing
9. Kash Patel clashes with senators at hearing over his FBI leadership
10. Trump teases framework for TikTok deal
11. Several HBCUs face series of fake violent threats
12. Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad
13. U.S. marks 24 years since 9/11 terror attacks with ceremonies in NYC, Pentagon
14. Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University |
15. Kamala Harris says letting Biden run for reelection was reckless
16. Justice Department charges man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte
17. Trump walks back Chicago threats, says “we’re not going to war”
18. National Guard troops to remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, sources say
19. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wraps heated Senate testimony
20. 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel
21. Trump revokes Harris’ Secret Service detail
22. New massive ICE detention center in Texas
23. Details on CDC Director Susan Monarez’s refusal to step down
24. Minneapolis shooter targeted children in pews during school mass, officials say
25. Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Maryland’s federal judges over immigration order
26. Trump says he’ll seek death penalty for any murders in D.C.
27. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?
28. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns
29. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north
30. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise
31. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline
32. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor
33. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.
34. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots
35. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more
36. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal
37. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters
38. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says
39. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic
40. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police
41. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more
42. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024
43. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business
44. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds
45. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days
46. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference
47. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public
48. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say
49. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan
50. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner
51. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%
52. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast
53. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress
54. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”
55. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect
56. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm
57. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms
58. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision
59. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty
60. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him
61. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
62. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims
63. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison
64. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline
65. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches
66. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say
67. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs
68. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE
69. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports
70. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods
71. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized
72. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote
73. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports
74. Trump budget bill stalls in House
75. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing
76. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam
77. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know
78. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial
79. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote
80. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students
81. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill
82. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline
83. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”
84. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada
85. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill
86. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power
87. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda
88. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow
89. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans
90. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites
91. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now
92. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar
93. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East
94. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world
95. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
96. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move
97. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”
98. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces
99. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds
100. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up
101. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal
102. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won
103. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies
104. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates
105. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict
106. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill
107. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says
108. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill
109. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports
110. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities
111. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers
112. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade
113. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other
114. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants
115. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela
116. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran
117. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway
118. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash
119. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel
120. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue
121. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention
122. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean
123. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles
124. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies
125. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges
126. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations
127. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says
128. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations
129. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double
130. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”
131. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands
132. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge
133. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court
134. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE
135. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion
136. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard
137. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools
138. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools
139. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody
140. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”
141. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
142. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban
143. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework
144. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash
145. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak
146. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer
147. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan
148. Trump makes trade deal with China
149. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV
150. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying
151. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume
152. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport
153. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003
154. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis
155. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration
156. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate
157. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans
158. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”
159. Pope Francis dies at age 88
160. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations
161. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ
162. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized
163. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King
164. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics
165. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City
166. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations
167. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies
168. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs
169. Trump delays TikTok ban again
170. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news
171. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries
172. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says
173. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest
174. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies
175. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president
176. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake
177. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers
178. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?
179. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs
180. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats
181. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials
182. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?
183. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B
184. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education
185. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service
186. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space
187. Trump deportations challenged in court
188. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.
189. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms
190. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts
191. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown
192. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames
193. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs
194. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed
195. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans
196. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections
197. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states
198. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce
199. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February
200. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect
201. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic
202. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags
203. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession
204. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza
205. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack
206. The government tries to avoid a shutdown
207. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation
208. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years
209. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada
210. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads
211. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2
212. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department
213. Trump addresses Congress
214. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect
215. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US
216. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office
217. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people
218. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont
219. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA
220. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages
221. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show
222. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials
223. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email
224. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director
225. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025
226. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says
227. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
228. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash
229. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport
230. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money
231. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera
232. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system
233. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season
234. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta
235. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures
236. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
237. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl
238. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now
239. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote
240. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego
241. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport
242. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps
243. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
244. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration
245. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head
246. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave
247. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance
248. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages
249. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead
250. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports
251. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump
252. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong
253. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education
254. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates
255. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood
256. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.
257. White House rescinds federal aid freeze
258. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants
259. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance
260. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts
261. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship
262. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave
263. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions
264. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in
265. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President
266. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members
267. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.
268. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect
269. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban
270. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy
271. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
272. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
273. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban
274. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas
275. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.
276. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres
277. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”
278. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana
279. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation
280. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
281. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom
282. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY
283. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’