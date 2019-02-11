Alicia Keys a few tricks up her sleeves for this year’s Grammy awards (besides her God-given talent). The show opened with an tropical performance by Camila Cabello, but we can’t stop gushing over Keys’ “ladies.” In case you missed it, those ladies included J. Lo, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama! You read the correctly, our forever FLOTUS hit the Grammys stage in the most-talked about moment from the evening.

But the excitement didn’t stop there. Cardi B brought much life to the annual award show with her twerktastic yet elegant performance of Money. Her hubby Offset proudly watched from the audience, even sticking out his tongue at one point when Cardi strut her stuff.

Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday being praised and Motown got a long overdue tribute.

Keep scrolling for more highlights from music’s biggest night.

Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com