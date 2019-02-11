Alicia Keys a few tricks up her sleeves for this year’s Grammy awards (besides her God-given talent). The show opened with an tropical performance by Camila Cabello, but we can’t stop gushing over Keys’ “ladies.” In case you missed it, those ladies included J. Lo, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama! You read the correctly, our forever FLOTUS hit the Grammys stage in the most-talked about moment from the evening.
MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
But the excitement didn’t stop there. Cardi B brought much life to the annual award show with her twerktastic yet elegant performance of Money. Her hubby Offset proudly watched from the audience, even sticking out his tongue at one point when Cardi strut her stuff.
Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday being praised and Motown got a long overdue tribute.
Keep scrolling for more highlights from music’s biggest night.
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama
When Alicia Keys said she was bringing out some ladies to help her introduce the show, we weren’t expecting Michelle Obama. Our forever FLOTUS, accompanied by Jada Pinkett Smith, Lady Gaga and J. Lo, hit the Grammys stage to share their personal connection to music including the Motown music Michelle said she played on repeat in the south side of Chicago.
2. Offset Can’t Get Enough Of Cardi
Cardi B took back Offset and he’s making sure he does no wrong. He couldn’t get enough of his wife while she was performing her hit song “Money.” Cardi gave us Vegas, strip club and under the sea realness all in one blazing performance.
3. Alicia Keys Plays Two Pianos At One TimeSource:Getty
Alicia Keys flexed her musical talents on the Grammys stage in between performance and awards, playing two pianos and showing off her vocals while paying homage to Lauryn Hill, Drake, Ella Mai (who watched stunned from the audience) and herself at one point. Alicia joked she wished she had written the songs, but we might actually be here for her renditions.
4. Drake Disses The Grammys, The Grammys Cut His Acceptance SpeechSource:Getty
To everyone’s surprise, Drake showed up to the Grammys and, for the first time, actually won one for “Best Rap Song.” However, his acceptance speech was cut short when he basically told artists out there that they shouldn’t be validated by the Grammys and a group of people who don’t understand their struggles. “You already won if people are singing your songs.” We’re not sure what happened after that because the Grammys then went to commercial. Yikes.
5.
6. Black Twitter Is Not Here For J. Lo’s Motown TributeSource:Getty
Was no one else available? We’re seriously perplexed by the Grammys’ decision to allow J. Lo to perform the Motown tribute and completely light skin wash one of the Blackest and historic music eras. Poor Berry Gordy looked confused and mortified. Why did J. Lo even accept the offer? Jesus take the wheel.
7. Cardi B Wins “Best Rap” AlbumSource:Getty
Cardi was a bundle of nerves as she accepted the Grammy award for “Best Rap” album and joked that she should smoke weed to possibly calm those nerves. The “Money” rapper thanked her team, husband and daughter (not simply because she is her daughter) and remembered the pressure to finish her album when she found out she was pregnant. She is the first woman to win “Best Rap” album. It was a touching moment for the rags to riches rapper who inspires us all.