Photos Of Bill Cosby Through The Years: From America’s Dad To Prisoner

Bill Cosby‘s television career began in 1965 with the hit series “I Spy.” Over the years, he would become a household name for his family friendly comedy, including, of course, “The Cosby Show,” which aired from 1984 to 1992.

In later years, Cosby became an education activist, but he also received criticism for his biting critiques of the Black community. In his famous “Pound Cake “speech in 2004, he said, “With names like Shaniqua, Shaligua, Mohammed and all that crap and all of them are in jail.” Also, “Are you not paying attention, people with their hat on backwards, pants down around the crack? Isn’t that a sign of something, or are you waiting for Jesus to pull his pants up? Isn’t it a sign of something when she’s got her dress all the way up to the crack…and got all kinds of needles and things going through her body? What part of Africa did this come from?”

By 2014, Cosby’s career changed in an instant when comedian Hannibal Burress made a joke about his rape allegations and encouraged people to do their own research. By December 2015, Cosby was charged with aggravated indecent assault.

Yesterday, the 81-year-old was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old and said, “It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come.”

