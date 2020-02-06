This Is 2020: Bill Cosby Shouts Out Snoop Dogg From Prison Leaving The Internet Baffled

We haven’t even reached March yet and already 2020 is a big mess…and of course, all the hoopla just HAD to go down in Black History Month. This week was no different considering Bill Cosby, of ALL people, shouted out Snoop Dogg for saying “Free Bill Cosby” on Instagram.

The whole ordeal started when Gayle King interviewed WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant for CBS This Morning . Although the interview covered a lot, including Kobe’s basketball years, his mentorships and his friendship with Leslie, one segment in particular went viral.

King asked Leslie if she thought Bryant’s legacy is “complicated” because of the 2003 rape allegations against him, which were eventually dropped in criminal court and settled in civil court between Kobe’s representatives and his accuser’s representatives.

Leslie responded, “It’s not complicated for me at all.” Leslie also said that she does’t believe Kobe was the “kind of guy” to “violate a woman or be aggressive in that way.” Many people were outraged that King brought up the rape allegations in the first place and they accused King of trying to “tarnish” Kobe’s legacy. Some even went as far as to say that King and Oprah had an “agenda” against Black men.

Snoop Dogg added to the conversation with a harsh and misogynist-filled Instagram rant about how King and Oprah were trying to “tarnish” the reputations of Black men accused of sexual assault or rape.

“Gayle King, you out of pocket for that sh*t, way out of pocket,” Snoop said in his first post. “What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst. We the f**king worst. We expect more from you Gayle.”

Snoop further addressed Oprah:

“Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f**king Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb a** questions.” Snoop then called King a “Funky doghead bi*ch” and he added, “Respect the family and back off b*tch before we come get you.”

In his following Instagram posts, he uploaded pictures of Gayle and Oprah with Weinstein, who’s accused of sexually harassing, assaulting or raping over 90 women. “When is that interview gonna air,” Snoop wrote in one of the posts.

Snoop then proceeded to bring up Oprah’s support of Michael Jackson‘s alleged abuse victims, James Safechuck and Wade Robson. She interviewed the two in an HBO special called After Neverland, which aired after the documentary covering their allegations called Leaving Neverland.

Along with a picture of Oprah posing with Weinstein, Snoop wrote, “Did that fake ass micheal Jackson shit to tarnish his name with them lying ass kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing.”

Then Snoop added, “Fu** u and Gayle. Free bill Cosby.”

Throughout the whole backlash against Gayle, many people have agreed with Snoop, claiming that Oprah and Gayle seem to focus their attention on Black men accused of abuse rather than white men like Harvey Weinstein. Although there are some holes in this argument — including the fact that Oprah interviewed Salma Hayek about Weinstein in 2018 — folks like Mo’Nique and Boosie Badazz have stood strong in their chastisement of the media mogul and Gayle King.

Snoop was definitely on the same tip. However, he lost a lot of people when he wrote “Free Bill Cosby,” a man who was convicted of three charges of aggravated indecent sexual assault and was accused of sexual assault or rape by at least 60 women.

Hold on now. Y’all got too much dip on your chips. We ain’t defending Bill Cosby or R Kelly in these parts. pic.twitter.com/HWjYxbBEV5 — JB (@JBhatesme) February 6, 2020

Of course Bill Cosby didn’t mind though. He (or his representatives) tweeted all the way from prison, responding to Snoop Dogg.

“@SnoopDogg when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me,” he wrote. “It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men even in death.”

. @SnoopDogg

when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me. It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men even in death. — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) February 6, 2020

Twitter couldn’t deal. Check out some of the commentary below.

This Is 2020: Bill Cosby Shouts Out Snoop Dogg From Prison Leaving The Internet Baffled was originally published on globalgrind.com