2023 marks the 50th anniversary since hip-hop first began in The Bronx, New York, and the celebration is now extending all the way here in Atlanta for Birthday Bash 2023.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
For the special occasion, we honored hip-hop’s roots while also paying tribute to how it goes down here in the South by having New York’s very own Jadakiss join ATL native Rocko to help spearhead the festivities. Also on board to help hold down the culture was D4L’s own Fabo, Pastor Troy representing for D.S.G.B. and even Crime Mob in the building.
While nobody threw $50,000 in the crowd in Plies fashion (see below), there were without question a handful of unforgettable moments that compared.
STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB
See all the photos from our 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop celebration at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 below:
HEAD TO THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY BASH 2023 HOMEPAGE
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Jadakiss and Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 PerformanceSource:R1
2. Jadakiss At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
3. Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip HopSource:R1
4. Jadakiss Birthday Bash ATL 2023 PerformanceSource:R1
5. Jadakiss Performing At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
6. JadakissSource:R1
7. Jadakiss Live At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
8. Rocko Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 PerformanceSource:R1
9. Rocko At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
10. Rocko Shows Some Love To The Crowd At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
11. RockoSource:R1
12. Rocko Celebrates 50 Years of Hip HopSource:R1
13. Fabo Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance
14. Pastory Troy Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance
15. Crime Mob Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
Report: Kyrie Irving is Asking LeBron James to Leave Lakers, Join Him in Dallas
-
Home Depot Girl Inspires #HomeDepotBae Challenge
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
[UPDATED] Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Twitter Spat With Fans