Black Actors Cancelled By Hollywood

Hollywood is a tough business.
One minute they love you and just as quickly – they will drop you. Sometimes it’s because they’ve found another actor to adore and other times it’s because of off-the screen antics.
Here is a list of five actors who all suffered a fall from Hollywood’s grace.
Did we miss anyone?
1. Columbus ShortSource:Getty
When Columbus Short landed on “Scandal” it seemed like the sky was the limit for the handsome, charismatic actor. But in 2014 that all changed, after he was booted from the hit TV series after he was arrested on a felony battery charge. Since then Short hasn’t receive many mainstream roles in Hollywood.
2. Jason MitchellSource:Getty
Mitchell’s star was rising at a rapid rate after he portrayed Eazy E in “Straight Outta Compton”. It only grew after he played the likable “Brandon” on “The Chi”. However, it appears things off the screen were not so glamorous. After being accused of sexual harassment, he was dropped by the series and his agency.
3. Isaiah WashingtonSource:Getty
Washington was a lead character on “Grey’s Anatomy” but that didn’t prevent him from getting written off the show after he allegedly used a homophobic slur on set. The controversy has followed him around since 2007 with less big roles for the talented actor. He eventually returned for one Grey’s episode in 2014.
4. Darius McCrarySource:Getty
Depending on you ask, “Eddie Winslow” or otherwise Darius McCrary was the best thing on “Family Matters”. However, despite being such a standout in the series, McCrary’s career never skyrocketed because of alleged off the camera incidents.
5. Nate ParkerSource:Getty
Parker’s “Birth Of A Nation” rights were purchased for $17.5 million dollars in a record setting deal at Sundance. The movie was expected to be a mega hit but before the release of the movie, information surfaced that the actor/director had once been acquitted of rape. The controversy led to an upsetting box office turn out and many in Hollywood turned their backs on the one time golden boy.