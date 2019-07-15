Black Actress Lashana Lynch Is Reportedly The New Agent 007, Twitter Says Bring On The Martini

James Bond is one of the most iconic film characters of all time and Daniel Craig’s version of the British super spy is nearing the end of his run. According to a number of reports, British actress Lashana Lynch will become the new Agent 007 in the upcoming Bond film.

Lynch, who is of Jamaican descent, made a star turn as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in this year’s Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson.

Daily Mail writes:

In what’s been called a ‘popcorn-dropping moment’, British star Lashana Lynch, will be given Bond’s licence to kill in the 25th movie in the franchise, currently being shot in Italy and the UK.

However, traditionalists can relax: she’s not the new Bond, but a new character who takes over his secret agent number after he leaves MI6.

The story begins with Bond retired in Jamaica. But spymaster M – played by Ralph Fiennes – calls him back in desperation to tackle a new global crisis.

A movie insider said: ‘There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman.

‘It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.

Speculation has been swirling forever that Idris Elba would take on the role of Bond in Craig’s wake, but he’s experienced some pushback from fans of the fictional character, no doubt due to his race as many suggested.

However, fans on Twitter are over the moon that the 31-year-old Lynch will bring glamour and grit to the 007 legacy. Check out the reactions from the social media network below.

