Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

1. Issa Rae Source:Getty Images for IMD Issa Rae looked regal in ice blue.

2. Tracee Ellis-Ross Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Tracee Ellis-Ross was born to play dress up.

3. Taraji P. Henson Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Taraji twirled like only she can.

4. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty Images for IMDb Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe served relationship goals.

5. Yvonne Orji Source:/Getty Images for IMDb Yvonne showed off her taut arms in this sleek black gown.

6. Jenifer Lewis Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The Mother of Black Hollywood made a huge statement.

7. Thandie Newton Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Thandie Newton literally does not age. Her wardrobe however gets better with time.

8. Chrissy Teigen Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen embraced the bold shoulder trend.

9. Letitia Wright Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images From the tulle to the hair pins this look begged us to take a second look.

10. Zazie Beetz Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Zazie Beetz has a knack for not letting the dress wear her.

11. Regina King Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Regina King wore the perfect dress to claim her moment.

12. Tiffany Haddish Source:/Getty Images for IMDb) Tiffany Haddish’s dress was as fun as her personality.

13. Paula Newsome Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Paula Newsome looked the part in this red gown.

14. Amanda Brugel Source:Getty Images for IMDb Amanda Brugel took a risk and it paid off.

16. Zuri Hall Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Zuri Hall brought the drama.

17. Leslie Jones Source:Wireimage Leslie Jones is never afraid to be loud.

18. Samira Wiley Source:Getty Images) Samira Wiley shined in this look. We don’t know what’s brighter the dress or her skin.

19. Marcus Scribner Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images How adorable is Marcus Scribner?

20. Lakeith Stanfield Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Lakeith Stanfield looked sharp in a white tux.