Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

Posted 12 hours ago

1. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty Images for IMD

Issa Rae looked regal in ice blue.

2. Tracee Ellis-Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis-Ross was born to play dress up.

3. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Taraji twirled like only she can.

4. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty Images for IMDb

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe served relationship goals.

5. Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji Source:/Getty Images for IMDb

Yvonne showed off her taut arms in this sleek black gown.

6. Jenifer Lewis

Jenifer Lewis Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Mother of Black Hollywood made a huge statement.

7. Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Thandie Newton literally does not age. Her wardrobe however gets better with time.

8. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen embraced the bold shoulder trend.

9. Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

From the tulle to the hair pins this look begged us to take a second look.

10. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Zazie Beetz has a knack for not letting the dress wear her.

11. Regina King

Regina King Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Regina King wore the perfect dress to claim her moment.

12. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:/Getty Images for IMDb)

Tiffany Haddish’s dress was as fun as her personality.

13. Paula Newsome

Paula Newsome Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Paula Newsome looked the part in this red gown.

14. Amanda Brugel

Amanda Brugel Source:Getty Images for IMDb

Amanda Brugel took a risk and it paid off.

16. Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Zuri Hall brought the drama.

17. Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones Source:Wireimage

Leslie Jones is never afraid to be loud.

18. Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley Source:Getty Images)

Samira Wiley shined in this look. We don’t know what’s brighter the dress or her skin.

19. Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How adorable is Marcus Scribner?

20. Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield Source:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield looked sharp in a white tux.

21. Britney Young

Britney Young Source:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Britney Young glowed in green.

