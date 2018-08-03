Black Don’t Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

Maybe it’s our glorious melanin or infinite magic, but it’s no secret that Black women just don’t age, and when we do we do gloriously. We’ll be 40-years-old looking like we’re just out of college.

From Angela Bassett to Sade to Gabrielle Union, here are 30 famous sistas that continue to prove that we barely ever crack, if at all.

2. Angela Bassett: Age 59 Hey Everybody, you good? So excited about my cover story for NET-A-PORTER! Many thanks @paolakudacko, @sarafrancia, @theannabelbrog, @gemmastark, @jennifer_dickinson and especially my publicist extraordinaire @gnsquire ! https://www.net-a-porter.com/gb/en/porter/article-716db44b5ed6df69/cover-stories/cover-stories/angela-bassett A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:14am PDT “The Mission Impossible” star has set the bar high on what to look achieve when reach your 60s. Maybe it’s her genes, workout routine or her amazing skin care line, what we know for sure is that Ms. Angela is not playing with y’all.

5. Viola Davis: Age 52 "Nothing you wear is more important than your smile." #AboutLastNight #Oscars A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:09pm PST For Viola, perhaps all the winning she’s been doing over the years–an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, SAG and Golden Globe Award–is keeping her mad young. Whatever the case, she’s never looked more vibrant in her career!

6. Kerry Washington: Age 41 #METGala Glam Hair @takishahair Makeup by @CarolaGMakeup #NeutrogenaxKerry A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on May 8, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT No lie: Ms. Pope looks as fly and etherial as she did when she starred in “Saved The Last Dance.” Could her happiness, family and all that Neutrogena be behind it all? Whatever it is, we’re here for it!

7. Gabrielle Union: Age 45 She Ready... #NPGala A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 7, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT From “Bring It On” to “Being Mary Jane,” Gabrielle Union has been fly, fit and fierce. If this is her 45, what will her 60 bring her? We can’t wait to find out.

8. Bianca Lawson: Age 39 Love the sign above my head.. #myblackisbeautiful 😍 A post shared by Bianca Lawson (@biancajasminelawson) on Nov 22, 2017 at 4:30pm PST Queen Bey’s stepsister is one of the youngest on our list–and for good reason. For the past 20-pus years, she’s been playing teenage girls on multiple shows, including “Pretty Little Liars” where her character was in HIGH SCHOOL. Slay!

9. Sade: Age 59 😍😍😍#SADE #Top #😍😍😍 A post shared by hoyaroc357 (@hoyaroc357) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT It should be a crime to be almost 60 and look this amazing! Even her voice doesn’t age. Talk about an accomplishment. We say: Bring on that new album Sade. We’re ready.

10. Nia Long: Age 47 Goodnight 😘 A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on Jul 29, 2018 at 1:45am PDT Ever since she starred in 90s classics “Friday” and “Love Jones,” Nia Long has been the ultimate stunna. And even as she nears her 50s, there still isn’t a wrinkle in sight. She thanks 30 years of getting facials, eye creme and good genes.

11. Naomi Campbell: Age 48 HAPPY 1st Of AUGUST MY LOVES ♥️🖤🙏🏾📸 @vincent_darre A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Aug 1, 2018 at 8:08am PDT Since entering the game at the age of 15, Naomi Campbell has been an icon in the modeling industry for over 30 years. She claims she keeps her skin lush and fab by drinking plenty of water and staying away from sugar. If only that’s all it takes for us mere mortals.

12. Sanaa Lathan: Age 46 99% of the time I’m in love with my #TWA but some days, like today 😳, I just miss my HAIR 🤨. A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT While we don’t know if the “Nappily Ever After” actress is the one that actually bit Beyonce, what’s not up for debate is how amazing Sanaa looks. She slays all day, everyday and believes that her youthful glow comes from loving herself from the inside out.

13. Cicely Tyson: Age 93 The Oscar and Emmy nominated iconic actress looks younger than a lot of white women in their 30s–cough, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. From her fierce ombre wigs to her empowering attitude, Cicely Tyson embodies the notion that age is just a number.

15. Tracee Ellis Ross: Age 45 🍇 ~ #nationallipstickday A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Jul 29, 2018 at 4:27pm PDT Following in the steps of her mama Diana Ross, Ms. Tracee is giving us LIFE everyday. What we love about her is that she’s willing to admit that her body and skin are changing and deals with it accordingly. She also finds that getting older allows her to be more bold in life.

16. Jada Pinkett Smith: Age 45 Since @willsmith got me look’n all crazy in his Daddy Dearest video ... I had to push some “counter programming”😜 A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT Jada is a goddess with a banging body. But be clear: The “Red Table Talk” co-host puts in hours a day at the gym to have those killer thighs and a tight six-pack. So if you want to look like her–at any age–you gotta be willing to put in the work.

17. Renee Elise Goldsberry: Age 47 Thank you @nytimesfashion for this special feature In the style section of the paper today! Sharing my daily beauty routine with you made me feel like a natural woman! @joyjacobsphoto A post shared by Renee Elise Goldsberry (@reneeelisegoldsberry) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT No joke: The “Hamilton” Tony winner looks exactly as she did when she played Evangeline on soap opera “One Life To Live” back in 2003. While one would think she spends tons of money on skin care, Renee told the “New York Times” she keeps it simple: Cetaphil and Aveeno products, plus lots of water.

18. Iman: Age 63 #GetTheLook: Fake It Til You Make It #monday A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:30am PDT It’s unfathomable that the supermodel and cosmetics queen is 63-years-old, but it’s true. One of her secrets is to embrace a little extra weight to keep her face a little more full and plump. We can dig it.

20. Lisa Bonet: Age 50 Happy 39th birthday to the very dreamy Jason Momoa! 🎉 Photo: @gettyimages A post shared by HELLO! Canada Magazine (@hellocanadamag) on Aug 1, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT Speaking of “The Cosby Show” stars, Lisa Bonet is another one who has mastered the art of aging–or the art of not aging. The 50-year-old credits being a vegan, happiness and relaxation as the key to staying so young looking.

21. Tamara Tunie: Age 59 Me and my glam squad @makeupbykai @glamourroomsalon ready for a @dietlandamc press day LA! More to come. A post shared by Tamara Tunie (@msttunie) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:33am PDT The “Dietland” star doesn’t look a day older than she did on the third season of “Law and Order: SVU.” We see you Tamara.

22. Janet Jackson: Age 52 #Cincinnati we are ready. Hope u are too. 💜 #SOTW A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT From having a baby to going full out on a world tour, Janet Jackson doesn’t let age stop her from having anything. To only have this level of energy!

23. Rutina Wesley: Age 39 On my way! #sagaftrafoundation #AQueenSugarConversation Make By: @savvystarbeauty Hair By: @tallulahm Styled By: @jsmargolis A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:29pm PST The “Queen Sugar” is showing us that 40 is the new 20s with her glowing skin. She looks just as amazing as she did when she started playing Tara on “True Blood” a decade ago.

24. Regina Hall: Age 47 Double trouble #vanityfair2018 A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on Mar 4, 2018 at 11:59pm PST Looking how she looks, one would think the “Girls Trip” comedienne stays sipping from the Fountain of Youth. Yet in reality, she uses Shiseido foaming cleanser and Avalon Organics Vitamin C products to stay illuminated and moisturized.

25. Kimberly Elise: 51 Got that, "Its 'bout time for a new adventure" feeling. #newbeginnings #arieslife #magiclife A post shared by Kimberly Elise (@ikimberlyelise) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:06am PDT It’s been over 20 years since “Set It Off” hit theaters in 1996 and Kimberly Elise still has that shine! She says her vegan natural lifestyle has helped her age with grace. Are you starting to see a trend?

26. Cynthia Bailey: Age 51 I love you💙 #CHill A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT The former model and RHOA star has never had an off day when it comes to the looks department. That, and never an off year. She credits that to good old vaseline, witch hazel and eye serum to keep her visage in tip-top shape.

28. Marjorie Harvey: Age 53 😎 A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on Jul 29, 2018 at 7:52am PDT Marjorie Harvey makes being a grandmother look so fly. She believes that eating healthy and working out is the key to looking and feeling young. That, and taking plenty vacations with her boo, Steve.

29. Garcelle Beauvais: Age 51 We made the best of the Hot day! #thecrew @celihangout @lisarraine @starvictoriadirector @tazzbeck #jonaura 😊😊🥃🍸🍹 A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on Jul 7, 2018 at 8:40pm PDT Look, Garcelle looks just as vibrant now as she did when Jamie Foxx was chasing her character around on WB’s “The Jamie Foxx Show.” She swears by resistance training exercises, Pilates and treadmill work to keep her body in shape.