Influencers are becoming more creative every day, transcending natural makeup looks by incorporating elements of bright eye shadows, creative shapes, and sticker pearls into their everyday routine.
Most of these styles are inspired by cosplay, anime, or special effects makeup but these influencers create their own unique looks using their face as a canvas. They are breaking traditional stereotypes by using alternative objects like flowers, lemons, and candy to highlight our Black features. These colorful and playful looks are taking the makeup industry by storm.
If you’re as intrigued as we are, check out five Black influencers who have the most creative makeup feeds in 2021.
5 Black Creative MUA Influencers You Should Follow On Instagram In 2021 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. @OkaySophi
Viral influencer Okaysophi, posted her orange butterfly look on Instagram using bright white, orange, and yellow eyeshadow. She often defaults to BH Cosmetics to create these vividly beautiful looks. The LA-based brand is 100% cruelty-free with many vegan options. She also used lashes from Bella Exceptional Glamour to complete the orange butterfly look.
2. @jandoras_box_boutique
The colorful world of Jandora includes bright colored hair, long eyelashes, and characters such as Mad Hatter from the DC Comic books. She became an overnight sensation on all platforms by putting Black cosplay on Gen Zers radars. Her Trinidadian roots introduced her to wire bending which is a major factor in West Indian Parades which inspires all of her work today.
3. @Salty.Simmone
The pink and blue-haired influencer posted a ‘sweet n’ sour’ look matching her homemade earrings from Kalopsia. Using Mehron Makeup to paint the realistic-looking lemons on her face. When life gives you lemons, create a juicy look! Check her Instagram to find more details.
4. @itsjustfatimah
Created her slithering sexy look with bright green, blue, and yellow eyeshadow. Using products like Milk’s primer and ColourPop Cosmetics to draw a gray snake on her face. The look is sexy instead of spooky and was even liked on Instagram by R&B singer SZA.
5. @sweetmutuals
This influencer used her makeup look to make a political statement about paying influencers equally for campaigns. The blue-haired beauty used her caption to discuss the pay gay between white and black influencers, being undervalued, and not properly credited. Using stickers, lashes, and glittery eyeshadow to tie the look completely together.