Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Posted April 5, 2018

Staff

A veritable who’s who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

29 photos Launch gallery

