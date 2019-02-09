Black History Month 2019: Dr. Dre (PHOTOS) was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

1. 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Day 3 Source:Getty INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Dr. Dre performs during Day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,california,hold,day,entertainment event,dr. dre,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,empire polo field

2. 2013 BET Experience -Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, Miguel and SchoolBoyQ Concert Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Rapper Dr. Dre performs during the Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, Miguel and SchoolBoyQ concert during the 2013 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BET) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,city of los angeles,staples center,gambling,j. cole,snoop dogg,miguel – singer,dr. dre,kendrick lamar,schoolboyq

3. Beats By Dre’s Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine With Seahawks And 49ers Source:Getty SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 19: Musician Dr. Dre on the field before the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,seattle,seattle seahawks,stadium,taking,washington state,dr. dre,san francisco 49ers,centurylink field

4. NWA Portrait Source:Getty NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Rappers MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre of the rap group NWA pose for a portrait in 1991 in New York, New York. DJ Yella is giving the middle-finger. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,rapper,toppics,dr. dre,eazy-e,acr071601,acr071642,mc ren,n.w.a – band,dj yella,4-4-14-pereira

5. Dr. Dre Source:Getty Dr. Dre at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2015 in New York City dr. dre

6. NWA Source:Getty Rap group N.W.A. pose with rappers The D.O.C. and Laylaw from Above The Law (L-R standing: Laylaw, DJ Yella, Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. seated Ice Cube, Eazy-E and MC Ren)backstage at the Kemper Arena during their ‘Straight Outta Compton’ tour in June 1989 in Kansas City, Missouri nwa

7. Kids In The Spotlight’s Movies By Kids, For Kids Film Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 07: Rapper / Producer Dr. Dre attends the Kids In The Spotlight’s Movies By Kids, For Kids Film Awards at Fox Studios on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,portrait,rapper,movie,headshot,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,producer,dr. dre,2015,film award type

8. 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Dr. Dre of N.W.A. and Kendrick Lamar attend the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,two people,award,three quarter length,dr. dre,rock & roll hall of fame,rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony,kendrick lamar,barclays center – brooklyn

9. 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Dr. Dre (L) and Kendrick Lamar pose in the press room at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,portrait,music,headshot,two people,press room,dr. dre,rock & roll hall of fame,rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony,kendrick lamar,barclays center – brooklyn

10. 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Day 3 Source:Getty INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Dr. Dre performs as part of Day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields on April 14, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,performance,california,event,music festival,day 2,entertainment event,dr. dre,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,empire polo field

11. Music mogul Jimmy Iovine, left, and Rapper Dr. Dre, (given name Andre Young), are all smiles during Source:Getty Music mogul Jimmy Iovine, left, and Rapper Dr. Dre, (given name Andre Young), are all smiles during an announcement at Interscope Studios in Santa Monica on May 15, 2013 that they are giving $70 million to create the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation. At left is Erica Muhl, , the New Executive Director of the Academy that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2014. (Photo by Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) horizontal,usa,music,smiling,california,technology,creativity,human interest,santa monica,dr. dre,jimmy iovine

12. Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors – Show Source:Getty Dr. Dre (Photo by Todd Williamson/FilmMagic) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,headshot,california,city of los angeles,dr. dre,dr dre;

13. 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Dr. Dre (L) and Kendrick Lamar pose in the press room at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,portrait,music,two people,award,three quarter length,press room,dr. dre,rock & roll hall of fame,rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony,kendrick lamar,barclays center – brooklyn

14. 8th Annual California Hall Of Fame Source:Getty SACRAMENTO, CA – OCTOBER 01: Iconic producer and rapper Dr. Dre (aka Andre Young) and wife Nicole Young attend the 8th Annual California Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The California Museum on October 1, 2014 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,music,rapper,california,women,wife,producer,icon,dr. dre,sacramento,nicole young,the california museum,8th annual california hall of fame induction ceremony

15. 2015 CinemaCon – Universal Pictures Special Presentation Summer Of 2015 And Beyond Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 23: Dr. Dre and Ice Cube onstage at the 2015 CinemaCon – Universal Pictures Special Presentation Summer of 2015 And Beyond held at Caesars Palace Resorts and Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,ice cube – entertainer,film industry,film,nevada,las vegas,casino,dr. dre,cinemacon,2015,caesars palace resorts,and beyond

16. The 28th Annual American Music Awards Source:Getty Dr. Dre during The 28th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,american music awards,dr. dre

17. WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards – Inside Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Eminem, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre speak onstage at WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,talking,eminem,dr. dre,jimmy iovine,wall street journal

18. Gangsta Rap Group N.W.A. Source:Getty (Original Caption) : 1990-The rap group N.W.A are shown in a studio pose. From left to right: Eazy-E (in straightjacket and sunglasses), Dr. Dre, MC Ren (bottom) and DJ Yella. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,adult,portrait,music,rapper,studio shot,california,african-american ethnicity,young adult,four people,men,group of people,1990-1999,rap,gray background,dr. dre,eazy-e,photo shoot,mc ren,n.w.a – band,dj yella

19. The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source:Getty Rappers Dr. Dre and Eminem perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,award,staples center,eminem,grammy awards,dr. dre,53rd grammy awards

20. Backstage At The Source Awards Source:Getty NEW YORK – AUGUST 3: Rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg backstage at the Source Awards which were held at Madison Square Garden on August 3, 1995 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,1980-1989,madison square garden,archival,snoop dogg,dr. dre

21. ‘The Documentary’ 10th Anniversary Party And Concert Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Producer Dr. Dre (L) and rapper The Game on stage at ‘The Documentary’ 10th anniversary party and concert on January 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,party – social event,usa,rapper,concert,california,anniversary,city of los angeles,the game – hip hop artist,producer,dr. dre,2015,stage – performance space