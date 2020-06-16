If I’ve learned anything at all about this generation, it’s the importance of living in your truth. Social media has provided everyone a platform to show raw authenticity. The power to be who you are and hold space as an influencer in today’s market is a major responsibility.
The Black LGBTQ community has taken that position and ran with it. From dominating beauty campaigns to advocating for basic human rights, it is clear that the influencer market is shifting to becoming more inclusive. Beyond showing us how to do a simple beat on their platform, these folks are inspiring others to be their authentic selves each and every day.
If you’re not following these melanated LGBTQ beauty influencers, then you’ve been sleep! Don’t worry, though. I’m here to wake you up. Here are 12 accounts you need to follow for your daily dose of beauty and authenticity.
Slay All Day: 12 Black LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. MONROE BERGDORF
Munroe Bergdorf made headlines a few years back when she became the first trans face of L’Oreal. After speaking out against white supremacy, she was let go as a spokesmodel. Today she uses her platform to advocate for the rights of all under-represented communities.
2. GABRIELLE RICHARDSON
Model Gabrielle Richardson has the most naturally beautiful glow I’ve ever seen. She is the people’s muse. While she doesn’t give makeup tutorials, she is extremely open about her sexuality and uses her platform to speak up against injustice.
3. POETIC DRUGS
Can we get into the precision of Poetic Drug’s work? He is skilled at morphing an everyday face into detailed masterpiece. He also reigns supreme when it comes to the highlight and contour.
4. THE PLASTIC BOY
Gary Thompson puts on for the people with darker complexions who are looking for the right products to use. Based out of the UK, he provides tutorials on the best products to use for your skin.
5. EVA GUTOWSKI
Eva is a multi-racial bisexual woman who uses her platform to dish on all things beauty, fashion and fitness. She documents her life via YouTube and Instagram.
6. ADULTS DRINK
Jacinda, better known as Adults Drink, is a complete explosion of colors. There is nothing too bright, nothing too abstract, and nothing too over the top when it comes to her and makeup. While her page is beauty focused, she also uses it as a platform to make political statements.
7. TANN
Tann isn’t your typical beauty influencer. If you’re looking for makeup tutorials and the best products to use for your complexion, you may want to look at the other people on this list. This NYC tattoo artist concentrates on beauty found beneath the surface.
8. JAZZY BAPTISTE
Jazzy Baptiste is the owner of Baptiste Beauty, the creator of Melanin Memoirs, and an all around magical being.
9. DEBBIE LEMONTE
Debbie is a multi faceted talent that captures the beauty of others behind her lens. When she isn’t out taking photos, she’s collaborating with major brands to help increase the visibility of black beauty influencers.
10. AARON PHILIP
Aaron Philip has made waves as the first black, transgender, disabled model. She is signed to Elite Management and has worked with major brands like ASOS, Nike, Marc Jacobs, and Sephora.
11. PRADAOLIC
Myla, better known as Pradaolic, uses her platform to show off her eclectic makeup style while advocating for all things queer. The UK-based influencer embraces color in a way that is full of life.
12. KLUERMOI
Kluermoi is a beast behind the makeup brush. I know, because she’s slayed my face in the past. The beauty influencer uses her platform to promote body positivity and mental health strategies to help you navigate through today’s madness.