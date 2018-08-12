Black Lives Matter & More March Against White Supremacy & The “Unite To Right” was originally published on woldcnews.com
1. Alt Right Holds ‘Unite The Right’ Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12: The streets of the nation’s capital are filled with interesting costumes and characters as the white supremacist Unite the Right rally and its counter-protests August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the ‘white civil rights’ rally in Washington, which was planned by the […]
2. Alt Right Holds ‘Unite The Right’ Rally In Washington, Drawing CounterprotestorsSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12: Counter protesters and members of the Antifa and Blac Bloc burn a Confederate battle flag on the east of Lafayette Square where the white supremacist Unite the Right rally is being held August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the ‘white civil rights’ […]