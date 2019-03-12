HomePhotos

Black Love: Marsha Ambrosius’ Family Photos Are Giving Us All The Feels

Posted March 12, 2019

Marsha Ambrosius continues to glow and her growing family is glowing just as bright.

The R&B singer fell for her husband Dez Billups in July 2015 and gave birth to her first child in 2016. See photos of the couple and their beautiful daughter below…

1. 2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Concert

2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Concert Source:WENN

2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

2.

View this post on Instagram

T h e B i l l u p s’ 💕

A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

N Y L A 📸: @iamslimgus

A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Looking at Friday like #NYLA 09.28

A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

#NYLA 09.28

A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

L I B R A + L E O 💕 🎂

A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

... my 💕’s!

A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on

