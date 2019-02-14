It’s a national day of love!

Valentine’s Day is in full swing. Decadent chocolates, beautiful flowers and an array of red and white proliferate throughout the streets, offices and homes.

When we think about V Day we can’t help but consider black love. It’s a special kind of magic.

With a large number of black men facing incarceration in America, the ultimate breakdown of the black home, and the baseless assassination of both men and women of color, the concept of successful black relationships can seem more like a dream than reality.

So, when we find black love, we hold on, and we hold on tight. They are our hopes and our dreams — a picture of what love could be.

#BlackLove — Our Favorite Valentine’s Day Couples was originally published on kissrichmond.com