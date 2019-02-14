HomePhotos

#BlackLove — Our Favorite Valentine’s Day Couples

Posted February 14, 2019

Barack And Michelle Obama Attend Portrait Unveiling At Nat'l Portrait Gallery

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

It’s a national day of love!

Valentine’s Day is in full swing. Decadent chocolates, beautiful flowers and an array of red and white proliferate throughout the streets, offices and homes.

When we think about V Day we can’t help but consider black love. It’s a special kind of magic.

With a large number of black men facing incarceration in America, the ultimate breakdown of the black home, and the baseless assassination of both men and women of color, the concept of successful black relationships can seem more like a dream than reality.

So, when we find black love, we hold on, and we hold on tight. They are our hopes and our dreams — a picture of what love could be.

1. Michelle and President Barack Obama

Source:Instagram

2. Beyoncé and Jay Z

Source:Instagram

3. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Source:Instagram

4. Tamela and David Mann

Source:Instagram

5. Ayesha and Steph Curry

Source:Instagram

6. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

View this post on Instagram

#aboutlastnight

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Source:Instagram

7. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Source:Instagram

8. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Source:Instagram

9. Tammy and Kirk Franklin

View this post on Instagram

23 years ago, I made a decision that changed the trajectory of my life. My life was headed down a dark road... a road my father, and grandfather traveled down that did not reflect the type of man I desired to be. I was afraid I was going to fail like them. They were womanizers, absent fathers, and left no legacy for their children’s children. I stood next to this beautiful woman and her beautiful daughter, afraid I would fail them like I had been failed. But the man I desired to be pushed the man I was into the arms of the woman that possessed the key that would unlock that reality. I know there’s a God, and His greatest gift to this earth is a woman. Happy Anniversary Tammy Franklin...you continue to be my key❤️ #andthewidelegpantswere🔥inthe90’s😉

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on

Source:Instagram

10. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Source:Instagram

11. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Source:Instagram

12. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Source:Instagram

13. Patricia and Willie Moore, Jr.

View this post on Instagram

I don't pretend to know what love is for everyone, but I can tell you what it is for me. Love is knowing all about someone and still wanting to be with them more than any other person. Love is trusting them enough to tell them everything about yourself, including the things you might be ashamed of. Love is feeling comfortable and safe with someone, but still getting weak in the knees when they walk into a room and smile at you. I love you to the moon and back @mrsmakeup1. Happy anniversary baby! • #HappyAnniversary #HappilyAfterAll #HappilyAfterAllBook #HappyMarriages #HealthyRelationships #Relationships #anniversary #RealLove #truestory #love #marriageworks #marriage #marriagegoals #husbandandwife #couples #Share

A post shared by Willie Moore Jr. (@williemoorejrlive) on

Source:Instagram

14. Tamia and Grant Hill

Source:Instagram

15. Erica and Warryn Campbell

Source:Instagram

16. Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict

Source:Instagram

17. Keisha and Omar Epps

Source:Instagram

18. Simone Smith and LL Cool J

Source:Instagram

19. Savannah and LeBron James

Source:Instagram

20. Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin

Source:Instagram

21. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Source:Instagram
