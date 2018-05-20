Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Posted May 20, 2018

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images / Getty

It’s that time of year…Graduation season!

And to celebrate our brothas and their incredible accomplishments, social media created the hashtag #BlackMenGraduate. And trust us, it couldn’t be more beautiful, inspiring and needed in times like these.

So go ahead and take look at these joyful fellas. We couldn’t be more proud.

Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

40 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Continue reading Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

[caption id="attachment_2843774" align="alignleft" width="869"] MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images / Getty[/caption] It’s that time of year…Graduation season! And to celebrate our brothas and their incredible accomplishments, social media created the hashtag #BlackMenGraduate. And trust us, it couldn’t be more beautiful, inspiring and needed in times like these. So go ahead and take look at these joyful fellas. We couldn’t be more proud.

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now