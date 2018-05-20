Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

It’s that time of year…Graduation season!

And to celebrate our brothas and their incredible accomplishments, social media created the hashtag #BlackMenGraduate. And trust us, it couldn’t be more beautiful, inspiring and needed in times like these.

So go ahead and take look at these joyful fellas. We couldn’t be more proud.

