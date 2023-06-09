Black Music Month: These Black Artists Produced Classic Movie Soundtracks [Gallery]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

June is Black Music Month, which continues to celebrate Black artists’ many contributions to the music industry. We want to continue our celebration this week with the Black artists who have produced some of your favorite films and tv series’ soundtracks. Check out a gallery of our favorites inside.

What is a good film or series without an awesome score to go along with it? The music keeps the movie moving with sounds that capture the emotion of each scene. Black artists like soul pioneer Isaac Hayes became one of the first to contribute to a film score when he created compositions for the Blaxploitation film, Shaft, in 1971.

More recently, artists and producers like Raphael Saadiq and Metro Boomin have given their talents to Disney’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, respectively.

They aren’t the only ones. The late, great Whitney Houston also helped create the best-selling gospel recording of all time when she supported production on several records from The Preacher’s Wife in 1996.

Of course, Beyoncé famously produced The Lion King: The Gift, which is a musical ode to the classic story of Disney’s The Lion King feature film. However, an unusual suspect is responsible for the 2018 remake of Superfly’s soundtrack. Yes, Atlanta rapper Future famously executively produced that one.

The list goes on and on with thoughtful Black musicians, who have helped create masterful soundtracks for classic films and series. Comment some of your favorites we might have missed.

Check out a list of a few of our favorites below:

