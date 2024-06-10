In honor of Black Music Month and the broader celebration of Black culture, we’re highlighting ten iconic Black sitcom dads who have made a lasting impact on television:
Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Philip Banks (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)Source:Getty
2. Andre “Dre” Johnson (Black-ish)Source:Getty
3. Michael Kyle (My Wife and Kids)Source:Getty
4. Carl Winslow (Family Matters)Source:Getty
5. Julius Rock (Everybody Hates Chris)Source:Getty
6. James Evans Sr. (Good Times)Source:Getty
