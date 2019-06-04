Black Twitter can be a volatile place. Today (June 4), the collective and the stray gentrifier is debating the usage of the word “Auntie” on these Internets.

Auntie is trending on Twitter. @ava you started something!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — VanLathan (@VanLathan) June 4, 2019

To many, it’s a term of endearment. But to others, it’s a shade.

However, the source of today’s online chatter is an interview Van Lathan recently had with When They See Us-director Ava DuVernay. In a clip he shared, she was not feeling being called “Auntie Ava” on Twitter.

She is just not with it. “Why?,” she said. “Am I that old? Auntie Ava? Like Aunt Jemima?”

She did appreciate it as a term of respect, but she’s still not feeling. It parallels the “OG” honorific—are you saying I’m wise, or just old?

Right on cue, Black Twitter took up the debate, with the usual doses of insight and pettiness.

Let us know where you stand? Peep some of the more poignant reactions below. And respect Queen DuVernay’s wishes.

Thank you so much for your time and your work. We all Stan you. QUEEN. https://t.co/e7k3iJWGof — VanLathan (@VanLathan) June 4, 2019

Black Twitter Debates Use Of “Auntie” Because, Ava DuVernay? was originally published on hiphopwired.com