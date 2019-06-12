Black Twitter Clowns Khloe Kardashian For Swearing She Thought Tristan Was Single When They First Met

Shortly after reports that Tristan Thompson’s first baby momma, Jordan Craig, revealed in court that her ex cheated on her with Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant, the reality star took to social media to try to clear her name.

In a lengthy Instagram story post (that no one asked for), the 34-year-old wrote that she asked everyone in Tristan’s life was he single, including his mother. According to her, they all lied to her.

“He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met,” she wrote. “He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

Adding, “If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!” she continued. “I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way.”

Sigh…

According to PEOPLE, legal documents Craig filed state that she believed her relationship with Thompson was healthy, but then she discovered he had been cheating on her with Kardashian for about two months, while she was pregnant with their now 2-year-old son Prince.

“Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” Craig stated in the documents.

She added that when she began seeing paparazzi photos of Thompson “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing.”

Clearly, Black Twitter was not here for any of Khloe’s blind ignorance, that and her utter shock that Tristan’s mother would lie for him.

Girl, bye.

Why didn’t you call Jordy and ask?

