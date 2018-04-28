Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump

Posted April 28, 2018

Staff
Kanye West

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

After a week of insane Tweets of rocking MAGA hats, dissing Former President Obama and calling Trump his “brother,” Kanye West is back at it again.

On Friday (April 27) he dropped a new single “Ye vs. The People” with fellow rapper T.I. to take his love for #45 to the next level. “I know Obama was Heaven-sent/But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President,” Kanye raps to which Tip retorts, “Yeah you can, at what cost though?/Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?”

Sigh…Clearly, Black Twitter had some serious words with this one.

