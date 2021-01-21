BlackTwitter: Black Twitter Boosted The Culture With Hilarious Inauguration Commentary

It goes without saying but if it weren’t for the powerful and often copied faction of Black Twitter, the social media service would not have the cultural cache it has today. Over the course of the past day, Black Twitter has once again boosted the culture with some of the most hilarious comments regarding the inauguration ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
For much of the past miserable years under Donald Trump, humor has been a great refuge from the daily doldrums that was most certainly impacted by the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic. Coupled with a former president that used the bully pulpit to ramp up racist ideologies and charge his troops to attack the U.S. Capitol, it’s no wonder that Black Twitter resorted to the funnies to cope.
But along with jokes and memes, Black Twitter also became a hub of appreciation and adoration of our own, most especially with the swearing-in of the first woman and first Black person to become Vice President of the United States. The significance and weight of the moment weren’t lost on us who observed the ceremonies in real-time, and it was just a part of the long road ahead to recovery.
But Inauguration Day was still full of highlights from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ unbothered and casual fit, to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s LAIDT hairdo, to U.S. Capitol Police officer and hero Eugene Goodman’s coat, and all of the various celebrities and guests and their high-end fits. Black Twitter ushered in the new administration as only they can.
We’ve combed through the “Black Twitter” trending topic to share some of the hilarity — and appreciation — shown to one of the best reasons to log in to Twitter each day.
Black Twitter make me feel like I got a bunch of cousins— Recycle & Dont litter (@McGi_double_L) January 20, 2021
Michelle’s outfit on black Twitter— Danny Ocean (@madads14) January 20, 2021
pic.twitter.com/jNipIWb22g
I love black Twitter pic.twitter.com/nVzCszxXNX— Rodney Mallett (@WTFxckRodney) January 21, 2021
Black Twitter is the only reason why I stay on here.— Maaaarrrrccuuusss Daaaarrrrrlllliinngg (@3volG3nius) January 20, 2021
Mrs. Obama waiting to get dressed knowing she was bout to slay this inauguration. 🤣 Black Twitter #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/LinMRisIFP— shylo (@ohshylo) January 20, 2021
Black Twitter has proven(yet again) that we are the superior side of this app pic.twitter.com/D3xUCS1yLq— Tina Snow Stan Account ❄️ (@gko_20) January 20, 2021
not GOODT and LAID trending. ASDFGHJ BLACK TWITTER WYD pic.twitter.com/OTghsUhtBJ— hi, i'm Jane :) ⁷ (@tintedrosierox) January 20, 2021
#BlackTwitter half of black Twitter when JLo started speaking Spanish..lol pic.twitter.com/MIBJ4pfajp— The Immune Ali Shaboc (@AliImmune) January 20, 2021
Black Twitter is trending, I see. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MywrooCjse— Melissa Kimble (she/her) 🏁 (@Melissa_Kimble) January 21, 2021
#blacktwitter Black twitter..... pic.twitter.com/d4eEpu36Fn— Kaptain Krunch, Esq. (@KaptainKrunch17) January 20, 2021
One thing bout black Twitter we gon find a way to make fun of some shit pic.twitter.com/saa6j0dhtN— 🎹 SoloTheProducer (@solotheproducer) January 20, 2021
buzzfeed stalking black twitter for inauguration content right now: pic.twitter.com/gHDqdWjcP5— 🌻 (@heyWarsan) January 20, 2021
Black Twitter will never let JLo have peace 😭— not finna argue with y’all (@OfficiallyVex_) January 20, 2021
Y’all really got LAID trending 😂😂 #blacktwitter pic.twitter.com/xQcVzTYyBm— Queen Bey 🐝🐝🐝🐝 (@kp_candice) January 20, 2021
verified black twitter..... pls stop tryna make these yt politicians relatable. idc how many pics they take with a black person leave me ALONEEEE.— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) January 20, 2021
Y'all really got #LAID trending on Twitter. We... the Black Twitter... are undefeated.— Ty Alexander (@loveTyAlexander) January 20, 2021
The fact that "LAID" is trending for Michelle is hilarious...I love black twitter! pic.twitter.com/D64SOfeB4r— Braxton P. Hartnabrig (@RichprinceD_III) January 20, 2021
Me waiting for black twitter to drop the details on Michelle's inauguration lewk pic.twitter.com/dFWUXoFTa9— Ginga Spice (@Karmaisdejavu) January 20, 2021
People on Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/4zUQheZlRT— taliciaaaa_ 🧡 (@BeautyTee_93) January 20, 2021
One thing about Bush he gonna find Michelle Obama 😂😂— the.official.j2h (@J2frosty318) January 21, 2021
Black Twitter pic.twitter.com/DXxwviA4IT