Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged

Smokey Robinson is probably the only person in the world who approved of J. Lo’s Motown tribute because Black Twitter was in shambles over the soulless performance.

J. Lo, who said she grew up listening to Motown, should have known better than to sign on to do the tribute in the first place and that has nothing to do with how talented she is more than it has to do with her being the absolute antithesis of the Motown era represented (as pointed out by plenty of Twitter users).

We love you J. Lo but you should’ve said “no.”

Watch the performance then keep clicking to see #BlackTwitter’s reaction:

