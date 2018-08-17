No worries, Tevin Campbell is okay. The 90’s R&B crooner and songwriter is trending because someone tried to shade his talents, but Black Twitter was having none of it.

It seems to have started when Twitter user @Luvvie suggested Campell would be a poor choice for an Aretha Franklin tribute.

“Someone suggested Tevin Campbell to sing at Aretha’s tribute. Under what rock did they pull that name from?,” she tweeted yesterday (August 17).

Someone suggested Tevin Campbell to sing at Aretha's tribute. Under what rock did they pull that name from? — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 16, 2018

However, the majority of the responses amounted to, “Well actually, he’s capable of doing the Queen justice.” Turns out trying to dismiss the career of Tevin Campbell will get you put on notice on these Internets, courteously or slanderously.

So rather than dragging Tevin Campbell for looking crazy in a picture or being too incognito, his talents are being triumphed by the Black Twitter delegation. That and the relief that he isn’t trending for the wrong reasons.

Peep some of the best reactions in the gallery.

Black Twitter Unites To Rebuke Tevin Campbell Slander was originally published on hiphopwired.com