Listen Live
Entertainment

Hotties & Hobbies: Black Women Show Off Their Impressive Lego Collections

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
LEGO Ferrari Build And Race At LEGOLAND Florida - Media Preview

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty

Black women across social media are showing off their impressive Lego collections. There are countless videos where social media users are sharing why finding hobbies in your adulthood make for a more fulfilling life. Check out Black women’s new favorite hobby inside.

Social media has witnessed a huge wave of Black women sharing their favorite hobbies. From picking up tennis in their 30’s to taking on pottery, there’s a plethora of options for the girlies to choose. Lately, Black women are sharing an interesting hobby with their massive Lego collections.

The nostalgia is real for generations, who were raised to enjoy the mentally stimulating activity. Building with Lego blocks has become the best way for several Black women to spend their downtime. Even singer and actress Chloe Bailey shared her Lego building saying, “Y’all already know how I get down.”

Social media onlookers are also commenting on these posts with Black women sharing their Lego builds saying how impressive the hobby is with great intrigue. A lot of fans are curious about the cost of such a hobby to which Lego builders warned them that it’s quite expensive.

These Lego sets are versatile. Lego builders are creating beautiful Lego floral bouquets, luxury cars, Disney characters, portraits and more. These Black women builders are finding their special tribe.

Check out some of our favorite Lego collections below:

Hotties & Hobbies: Black Women Show Off Their Impressive Lego Collections  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Chloe’s Collection

Source:ChloeBailey

2. The Girls Are Finding Their Tribe

Source:78locs

3. Making Legos Cool

Source:stacysinterlude

4. So Cute

Source:damndannie

5. We Need More

Source:_IAmLegendary

6. Legos Are A Love Language

Source:greeneproject

7. Covid Created A World Of Hobbies

Source:GeorRaig

8. Very Creative

Source:a1_hicks
More From KYSDC
Trending
7 items
Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Music

Saweetie Gets The Girls Ready For Summer With Her New Single ‘Nani’

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

10 items
Pop Culture

Clay Gravesande Says He “Didn’t Pipe” OnlyFans Model Celina Powell, Claims They Only Linked To “Make Content”

10 items
Technology

Twitter Is Now X.Com, Xitter Says We’re Still Calling It By Its Original Name

39 items
Music

Saweetie & Rubi Rose Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

8 items
Entertainment

Hotties & Hobbies: Black Women Show Off Their Impressive Lego Collections

Entertainment

Deitrick Haddon on Church Hurt, Wife Twerks, and New Album ‘One Night in California’

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close