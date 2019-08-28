Black Women Lit Up Miami Beach For The Bawse Conference With Style & Swag

Hundreds of Black women descended upon the Loews Miami Beach from August 23-26th for the annual 2019 Bawse Conference. The Miami beach staple was the central location for the three-day conference, which consisted of panels, parties and private galas fit for Black queens.

This year was headlined by self-made multi-millionaire and business entrepreneurial maven Courtney Adeleye, who turned $500.00 into over $50,000,000.00 in sales, in five years! She was joined by other self-made bawses Wuzzam Supa, Founder & CEO of The Crayon Case, Jesseca Dupart, Founder & CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair, Ms. Bling, Author, Designer & Owner of MsBlingBling.com, Alycyone Gunn, The Six Figure Chick and other dope Black female entrepreneurs.

Scroll through this gallery for three-days of #BlackGirlMagic in Miami!

