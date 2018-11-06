IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

The time has come…the 2018 Midterm elections are finally here!

And while we don’t know if that Blue Wave is actually coming or will Stacey Abrams become this country’s first Black female governor or will Florida’s Andrew Gillum make history and bring it home. But what we are sure of is that Black women ALWAYS turn out to the polls in huge numbers to exercise their right vote. That, and if any real progress happens tonight, it’s because WE made it happen.

So to celebrate us, we put together this amazing gallery of Black celebrities and everyday African-American women from all over this country flexing their power at the ballot.

Power to the people!

