#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

Posted 23 hours ago

Polling Place Worker

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The time has come…the 2018 Midterm elections are finally here!

And while we don’t know if that Blue Wave is actually coming or will Stacey Abrams become this country’s first Black female governor or will Florida’s Andrew Gillum make history and bring it home. But what we are sure of is that Black women ALWAYS turn out to the polls in huge numbers to exercise their right vote. That, and if any real progress happens tonight, it’s because WE made it happen.

So to celebrate us, we put together this amazing gallery of Black celebrities and everyday African-American women from all over this country flexing their power at the ballot.

Power to the people!

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

#PostTheVote ✔️

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

#IVoted #GoVote #YourVoteCounts

A post shared by B (@b_nitty) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

I voted today! Did you? #vote #ivoted #itmatters

A post shared by Carmen 👸🏾 (@carmens_camera) on

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted

A post shared by Char (@thefreedombutterfly) on

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

View this post on Instagram

#MyVoiceWasHeard #IVoted #NoExcuses #BlueWave 🌊

A post shared by @thefemaleking (@thefemaleking0521) on

28.

29.

30.

View this post on Instagram

#ELECTIONDAY #IVOTED 😘

A post shared by 👑★Nicole ★👑 (@bossladiidfw) on

31.

32.

33.

View this post on Instagram

#generalelection2018 #ivoted

A post shared by @ iambethlisa on

34.

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted

A post shared by Leah (@leahpia77) on

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted hopefully you will too

A post shared by Daya Horne (@dayahorne) on

41.

42.

43.

View this post on Instagram

I remember when I was a toddler/baby my mom would take me to the location she was voting at, and when she was done I’d be covered in Georgia Peach 🍑 stickers. I would be so proud of those stickers because they made me feel like a big girl. Made me feel like I contributed to something I really didn’t understand. And it made me feel just like my mommy. Today I had the great pleasure of feeling that great feeling (once again because I’m a consistent voter 😎)by ACTUALLY contributing! I admire the several generations of ancestors that fought for me the choice to vote. They fought for my freedom, they fought for my vote. And when I think of it, they fought not just for blacks, but ALL minorities. I would encourage my generation (Milienials) and the one after me (Generation Z) to VOTE! The fight was bloody 💉for them so it didn’t have to be bloody for me/us. As soon as I got off my flight, I knew my number one plan for today was to vote!🗳 S/O to my @wesociety.co 🖤family. I purposely wore this hat as I walked boldly to my voting poll. Nothing gave me more pride knowing I have the power to contribute. Do YOUR part today! Voting closes at 7pm Georgia! & S/O to my mom for letting me cover myself in stickers😎🗳#GeorgiaPeach #GA #ivoted #ivoted🇺🇸 #ivotedtoday

A post shared by Alexis D. (@thelillyspeaks) on

44.

View this post on Instagram

“Say it wit ya chest” #IVoted #GetOutAndVote

A post shared by Ms. Irvin (@naturalnivri) on

45.

46.

47.

48.

49.

50.

View this post on Instagram

#IVoted #MyVoteMatters #election2018

A post shared by Journey2 Fitness (@journey2fitncurvy) on

51.

52.

53.

54.

55.

View this post on Instagram

#iVoted #Vote #Vote2018

A post shared by Maria (@motivatingtosha) on

56.

57.

58.

59.

View this post on Instagram

Let's be adults and ✔🗳 #IVoted

A post shared by 504 Jo (@jowitdadreads) on

60.

61.

62.

63.

64.

65.

66.

67.

68.

69.

70.

71.

72.

View this post on Instagram

GO VOTE YOU HAVE UNTIL 7PM #ivoted #govote

A post shared by Anastasia Tyson (@kingstaci_) on

73.

74.

View this post on Instagram

Make sure to go out and vote today! #IVoted 🗳

A post shared by Ashley Anderson (@loveashleyjoy) on

75.

View this post on Instagram

✊🏾🗳 #IVoted today. I used my voice, cast my ballot and exercised my right to participate in the electoral process. I did it for: ✔Black and Brown folks ✔Women ✔Fannie Lou, Ella and Shirley ✔Indigenous people ✔Immigrants and migrants ✔Sexual assault survivors ✔School, church, mosque, synagogue and workplace shooting victims and survivors ✔Our children, elders and ancestors ✔LGBTQ folks ✔The earth, air and water ✔Activists and the marginalized ✔The dismantling of patriarchy, white supremacy and racist systems of oppression ✔Atheists, agnostics, and those who believe in God ✔The disabled, hospitalized, mentally unwell and uninsured ✔Laborers and the unemployed ✔Those who were beaten, tortured, jailed and killed for our right to vote. ✔The soul and identity of this country ✔Stacey and Andrew and Antonia and Lucy ✔Progress and Equality ✔You, your family and community ✔The ignored and forgotten ✔Us #ElectionDay #VoteToday #MidtermElections #CivicDuty #Progress #Vote #Peace #Justice #EndWhiteSupremacy #SocialJustice #FannieLouHamer #EllaBaker #ShirleyChisolm #CivicEngagement #MeToo #JohnLewis #FCBCVotes #AllSoulsToThePolls #ItIsOurDutyToFight #IBelieveThatWeWillWin #TraScapades #ArtIsAWeapon

A post shared by Tracy (@trascapades) on

76.

77.

View this post on Instagram

I voted today...did you? #phenomenalvoter #ivoted

A post shared by Tiffany Hauer-Mosby (@tiffanymichelle76) on

78.

79.

80.

81.

82.

View this post on Instagram

#ijustvoted #ivoted

A post shared by angie (@angelfacedoll) on

83.

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted

A post shared by amani myers (@amanimyers) on

84.

View this post on Instagram

#iVoted

A post shared by Curtissia V (@curtissiav) on

85.

86.

87.

88.

89.

90.

91.

92.

View this post on Instagram

#iVoted

A post shared by Amirah (813)475-8616 (@styles_by_amirah) on

93.

View this post on Instagram

✊🏾👏🏾 #iVoted

A post shared by Chavonta Ariel (@_just_tae_) on

94.

View this post on Instagram

My obligation. 🗳#iVoted #VOTE 🗳

A post shared by Shay Rich (@ireekexcellence) on

95.

96.

97.

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted #ivoteddidyou

A post shared by daughter of the river (@knappymermaid) on

98.

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted

A post shared by Dapper Vista (@dappervista) on

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close