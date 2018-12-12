BlackTwitter Crowned These Singers The REAL King Of R&B

Not since Whitney Houston declared Bobby Brown the R&B kang, have we been this invested in the debate of who is the king of the music genre.

The Internet has been up in arms ever since Jacquees crowned himself the (modern) king and his declaration sent R&B fans down a nostalgic road as they decided who to bestow upon the honor of the highest level in the royal court.

In true #BlackTwitter fashion, these artists probably didn’t cross your mind when you thought of king, but whew chile, it’s hilarious.

From Ice JJ Fish to Brian from Making The Band, here’s who #BlackTwitter thinks is king!

