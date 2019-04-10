Bloody Hell: Ella Mai Subs Jacquees On Twitter For Covering Song, Dreezy Thinks She Is Tripping

The R&Beef nobody asked for between Ella Mai and Jacquees that we all thought was finished simmering has been reignited. The “Boo’d Up” singer called out the faux king of R&B after he performed her song “Trippin’” while on stage with Tory Lanez at O2 Festival in London her hometown.

Was this on purpose? Well, Ella Mai seems to think so, and she didn’t hold back sending Jacquees a dart in the form of a Tweet. While not directly @’ed at the habitual song jacker you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out who exactly she was talking too.

“i’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing i could sing was someone elses song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing.”

i’d be so embarrassed if someone brung me on stage and the only thing i could sing was someone elses song because nobody knew my actual music. poor thing. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 9, 2019

The Shaderoom hopped on all over the mess and posted the Tweet and Jacquees’ boo Dreezy decided to hop in the comments to stand up for her man claiming he hates performing that particular song and only did so after being put on the spot.

“1st of all he hate performing that song. They put him on the spot, and he did what he was supposed to do. Every single he dropped is gold or plat humble yourself girl.”

Interesting you would think he would have maybe stated that in the first place when he was asked to hit the stage, and also we are not sure about the platinum and gold singles, but we hear you Dreezy. Jacquees also took time to respond to Ella Mai just using emojis clearly showing he is not worried about he she feels about him covering her songs.

As you can imagine Twitter has nothing but jokes on the situation with some still feeling Jacquees’ version of the song is “better” while others are siding with Ella Mai. You can check out the gallery below to see the fallout.

—

Photo: Erika Goldring / Getty

Bloody Hell: Ella Mai Subs Jacquees On Twitter For Covering Song, Dreezy Thinks She Is Tripping was originally published on hiphopwired.com