Hip hop legends like Lil Kim and newer artists like Glorilla were all on the 2022 BET Hip Hop award’s red carpet in Atlanta wearing some of the hottest designers in the fashion game. From Trina in jeweled Dolce and Gabana catsuit to Kodak Black in a two-piece lime green Bottega Veneta look they all showed their own style at this year’s show.
Check out 17 of the boldest looks from the BET Hip Hop Awards
17 of the Boldest Looks from the BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Kodak Black in Bottega VenetaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Kodak Black attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,looking at camera,music,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,kodak black,atlanta – georgia
2. Glorilla in a black leather outfit designer unknownSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Glorilla attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,shoe,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,mini skirt,belt,leather,boot,cut out clothing,open toe,thigh high boot,performing arts center,glove,chunky jewelry,cobb energy performing arts centre,skirt,crop top,short necklace,black skirt,black belt – fashion item,leather glove,black boot,leather skirt,black glove,sleeveless,black color,atlanta – georgia
3. Dream Doll wearing pieces from The Ivy ShowroomSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Dream Doll attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,atlanta – georgia
4. Trina in Dolce And GabbanaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Trina attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,atlanta – georgia
5. Tami Roman in a two piece pink outfit designer unknownSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Tami Roman attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,pink color,topix,looking at camera,satin,music,smiling,award,shoe,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,shirt,pants,long sleeved,open toe,performing arts center,sandal,cobb energy performing arts centre,tami roman,white shoe,open collar,pink pants,satin pants,pink shirt,diamond pattern,white color,atlanta – georgia,satin shirt,two piece outfit
6. Clifton Powell kept it classic in a blue suit designer unknownSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Clifton Powell attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,atlanta – georgia
7. Ed Lover in denim designer unknownSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ed Lover attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,award,three quarter length,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,ed lover,cobb energy performing arts centre,atlanta – georgia
8. Lil Kim wearing Syndical Chamber with Yeezy Shades, and a Berkin BagSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,purse,sunglasses,two people,beige,award,brown,green color,lil’ kim,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,leather,cut out clothing,long sleeved,catsuit,green hair,hermes – designer label,hermes birkin,tote bag,crocodile leather,green purse,atlanta – georgia,reptile pattern,leather purse,crocodile pattern
9. Ari Fletcher wearing CalechieSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ari Fletcher attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,atlanta – georgia
10. Papoose and Remy Ma wearing custom Danthony DesignzSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Papoose and Remy Ma attend the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hat,music,two people,award,green color,ruched,train – clothing embellishment,multi colored,shoe,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,metallic,shirt,sports shoe,baseball cap,off shoulder,boot,pants,layered,versace – designer label,long sleeved,performing arts center,glove,cobb energy performing arts centre,graphic print,remy ma,black pants,sleeve,white shirt,green boot,multi colored shoe,multi colored hat,green glove,papoose – rapper,white color,black color,atlanta – georgia,printed sleeve,green jumpsuit,flourish – art
11. Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe in purple designer unknownSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe attend the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,two people,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,fat joe,atlanta – georgia
12. Spice in a monocromatic lookSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Spice attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,formalwear,evening gown,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,yellow,dress,award,shoe,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,floor length,long dress,high heels,bustier dress,wig,pointed toe,long sleeved,sleeved dress,performing arts center,chunky jewelry,cobb energy performing arts centre,see through,lace – textile,short necklace,yellow hair,spice,yellow dress,thigh high slit,see-through shoe,atlanta – georgia
13. Ice Spice wearing a white knit dress (designer unknown) with a Telfar bagSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Spice attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,atlanta – georgia
14. DJ Cassidy wearing an allover print suitSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: DJ Cassidy attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hat,looking at camera,satin,music,sunglasses,award,multi colored,shoe,tuxedo,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,shirt,sports shoe,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,wide brim,nike – designer label,white shoe,black shirt,white hat – fashion item,dj cassidy,nike sports shoe,white color,black color,atlanta – georgia,tuxedo suit,pulled up sleeve,flourish – art
15. Trick Daddy wearing a denim look by unknown designerSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Trick Daddy attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,award,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,performing arts center,cobb energy performing arts centre,trick daddy,atlanta – georgia
16. French Montana in Kid SuperSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: French Montana attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,red,music,casual clothing,award,multi colored,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,checked pattern,jeans,sports shoe,warm clothing,performing arts center,fur,cobb energy performing arts centre,graphic print,fur coat,nike – designer label,french montana,nike sports shoe,long coat,white color,multi colored coat,atlanta – georgia,coat – garment
17. Fivio Foreign wearing a two piece black look by an unknown designerSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Fivio Foreign attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,sunglasses,award,shoe,awards ceremony,georgia – us state,sports shoe,pants,cut out clothing,waistcoat,sweater,performing arts center,velvet,cobb energy performing arts centre,black shoe,wide leg pants,black pants,black color,atlanta – georgia