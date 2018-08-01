Slayed To Smithereens: Celebs Showed Out For Bossip’s ‘Best Dressed List’ Party

“You Wasn’t There!”- Cam’ron voice
1. Apryl Jones served lace see-through realness
2. JuJu was flawless, per usual
3. Veronica Vega was pretty in platinum & pink
4. Ageless beauties Golden Brooks and Elise Neal came through drippin’
5. Somaya Reece, is that you?
6. Angel Brinks gave us a major thigh moment
7. Vanessa Simmons made a rare red carpet appearance
8. Jade Novah never misses a moment to slay
9. Eric Bellinger was nominated for Soulful Style King
10. Dj Kiss was nominated for Best DJ Diva
11. Lauren Govan hit the red carpet in this heat defying get up
12. Asiah Collins and her shades came through
13. Saha Gates flaunted her thicky-ness on the carpet
14. Mo & Kita stopped by in their Summer best
15. Kenny Lattimore and Terrell Owens represented for the mens
16. Oh, Hi Tamala Jones!
17. Honey Boo Boo, a slim Mama June and We TV President Marc Juris attended the festivities
18. Heeey, Milan!
19. Kleo Thomas showed love
20. Telli Swift was White Hot on the carpet
21. Farrah Abraham was there, giving face
22. Darius McCrary stopped by
23. Tanjereen Thomas was in attendance
