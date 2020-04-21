The Verzuz phenomenon has not only reignited a love for black music’s most cherished records, but Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s musical duel has oddly enough reignited the beef between Bow Wow & Romeo fans.

LISTEN LIVE

“I’m not gone hold u.. I want an innocent battle, hit for hit between @smoss & @RomeoMiller,” tweeted Twitter user, PrettyNay21. Apparently, all it took was for that one tweet to break the camel’s back on Bow Wow slander.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone.

I really wanna see Bow Wow in a Verzuz battle because a lotta y’all must’ve forgot — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) April 21, 2020

Remember you can always take 93.9 WKYS with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Like 50 Cent and Ja Rule, it’s clear who would emerge as the winner of this battle. Still, in true Black Twitter form, the reactions are laying the framework for what could be the end result. Check out some of the funniest ones below.

No Bow Wow Slander Tolerated As Twitter Debates Hypothetical Verzuz Battle With Romeo Miller was originally published on 92q.com