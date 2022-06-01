Hello, Pride 2022! June is officially in full swing, which means that celebrations within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond are on! Prepare to take in tons of rainbow-inspired themes on storefronts and more as members of the LGBTQ+ community will be out and proud. The next four weeks will consist of various brands showcasing their love, support, and allyship for the LGBTQ+ community.
Aside from brands showcasing their solidarity with our fellow LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters, many businesses have upped the ante by donating thousands of dollars to LGBTQ+-focused organizations. These organizations include CampusPRIDE, UK’s London Friend, the Ali Forney Center, and more that are passionate about helping members in the community navigate education, health services, shelter, and more.
Here at Hello Beautiful, we’re all about showing brands major support for their initiatives — from Black creatives to the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. Of course, Pride 2022 is no different, and it’s time for us to put our coins in the right place and help LGBTQ+ organizations continue their important work. The possibilities are truly endless from gender-neutral fashion options, accessories, artwork, and athleisure finds. In the spirit of Pride 2022, here are six brands leading the charge and putting their money and talent where their mouth is for the monumental month.
Time is of the essence! If you plan on scooping up these must-have items, you’ll need to act fast before they sell out. Keep in mind, you can also step it up and show your allegiance by donating to any organization of your choice. For more information, head on over to GLAAD. The GLAAD organization provides an extensive resource list that ranges from general, bisexual, youth, transgender, political organizations, and more.
Happy Pride Month! And of course, Happy Shopping!
6 Brands Are Showing The LGBTQ+ Community Major Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Vera BradleySource:Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley is known for their flower-patterned collection of bags, duffels, and accessories. And with Pride 2022 on the brain, the brand has launched its limited-edition Pride Daisies Collection. The collection includes a Zip ID Case, Bucket Crossbody, Plush Throw Blanket, and the Vera Bradley Campus Backpack that will have $20,000 donated to the Free Mom Hugs non-profit. The organization empowers the world to celebrate the community through visibility, education, and conversation.
2. society6Source:society6
This art piece is breathtaking! For folks that have a deep affinity for artwork, society6 is coming in major clutch to roll out support for Pride 2022. The brand has launched its “Beyond the Rainbow: Pride in Portraits,” exhibition that features 75 hand-picked portraits of queer people and portraits by queer people that showcase how they view and see their community.
3. LeotaSource:Leota
Step into the world of Leota for Pride 2022 and beyond. Known as the brainchild of LGBTQ+ designer Sarah Carson, Leota offers fashion lovers a variety of size-inclusive statement-making pieces for women from XS-3X. Additionally, Leota can be found at retailers, including Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.
4. PINKSource:PINK
Calling all PINK lovers! The sub-brand from Victoria’s Secret is continuing its support of the LGBTQ+-focused brand Campus Pride, thanks to its new collection PINK with Pride. The line features a stylish collection of accessories, beauty products, and apparel, including new gender-free styles. Plus, the brand will be giving the organization a whopping $200,000 to help college students experience a safe environment.
5. SaatchiSource:Saatchi
Thanks to Saatchi, art lovers can also shop original works from four LGBTQ+ artists — Shanée Benjamin, Lily Fulop, ggggrimes, and Mich Miller, – that openly describe what pride means to them. You’ll be able to choose from a plethora of art prints, posters, tapestries, t-shirts, crewnecks, tote bags, fanny packs, mugs, water bottles, stickers, and phone cases for a limited time.
6. PelotonSource:Peloton
Last but certainly not least, we have Peloton! The fitness brand is committed to celebrating the LGB TQ+ community. They pledged to donate to various Pride-centered organizations, including the Ali Forney Center, London Friend, The 519, and other organizations across the country. In addition, Peloton has released its Gender Neutral Pride Apparel Collection, which features rainbow-inspired apparel that shines a light on the community.