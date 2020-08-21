Broken Record: Sneakerheads Try & Fail To Cop Kicks Via The Nike SNKRS App

Did you get em? You won’t be able to find many people following a sneaker drop on Nike’s SNKRS app. The trend continued today for sneaker enthusiasts.

Once again, SNKRS trended on Twitter, and it wasn’t for a good reason. Immediately following the release of the Women’s Air Jordan 3 laser Orange and Dunk Low Samba, timelines were full of sneakerheads once again complaining about missing out on both drops. It’s honestly amazing to see that despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, kicks are still selling out, even some questionable ones.

One Twitter user, a hilarious clip from the Simpsons, to perfectly described his failed attempt at landing a pair of kicks on the popular but equally hated sneaker shopping tool.

Me every week trying to buy shoes from SNKRS pic.twitter.com/ujk39xvF5r — Hank (@DeionHD) August 21, 2020

But, one thing about sneakerheads, no matter how many times they fail, they continue to try to secure these kicks even though chances are extremely high they will get that dreaded, sorry the sneaker you wanted is sold out in your size.

Me thinking i had a chance getting the dunks today on SNKRS app pic.twitter.com/mlgqcQyKsw — Sorrow (@lWretchedl) August 21, 2020

Maybe Nike should take a page out of Telfar’s book and find some sort of way to get these sneakers in the hands of actual people instead of the “bots” who just can’t be defeated. We expect to see more upset sneaker shoppers on the timelines when the Air Jordan 12 “Indigo” are released tomorrow, as well as the upcoming launches for the forthcoming Air Jordan 3 “Denim” and Nike SV Dunk Low x MEDICOM Toy “BE@RBRICK.”

