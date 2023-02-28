Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop released a limited collection that will have you ready for rooftop season. The organization tapped designers Kimberly Goldson and Nichole Lynel to develop a collection of Spring picks perfect for scratching the itch to wear less and go out more.
The collection was modeled by actress and R&B star Coco Jones and the designers themselves. It includes clothing, accessories, and shoes at an affordable price point that will feel at home in anyone’s closet. None of the offerings cost more than $100 but it feels upscale.
Coco, who is a former HB cover star, took to Instagram to celebrate the collaboration. “Closing out Black History Month. I love to support my up and coming black designers through @amazonthedrop and @harlemsfashionrow
Shop their limited edition collection live NOW on the Drop, and modeled by me.”
Both designers, who are frequent collaborators of Harlem’s Fashion Row, maintained their identities in the collection by using familiar colors and silhouettes. But unexpected patterns and fabrics helped take their introduction to the masses to the next level.
See what our favorite items from this drop are below. The collection is only available for 48 hours. Shop, here.
5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. HFR x The Drop Women’s Rosebloom Side Slit Knit DressSource:HARLEM'S FASHION ROW
This dress ($59.90) is the stuff that break-up season thirst traps are made of. The fit brings Nichole Lynel’s signature romantic style to a broader audience.
2. HFR x The Drop Women’s Floral Print Wide Leg Fleece PantSource:HARLEM'S FASHION ROW
Indulge your inner #setgirl by pairing the jacket with the matching pants ($49.90) for a full-body floral look. Or choose a rose pant ($49.90) for a more subtle vibe.
3. HFR x The Drop Women’s Very Peri ShortSource:HARLEM'S FASHION ROW
Periwinkle can be a difficult color to pull off but the cut of these shorts from Kimberly Goldson ($39.90) keeps them modern and fun. Tuck your favorite bodysuit into them and toss a blazer on to dress them up or rock an oversized button down to keep them casual.
4. HFR x The Drop Women’s Lavendula Twist Wrapped SkirtSource:HARLEM'S FASHION ROW
This lavender maxi skirt ($59.90) from Kimberly Goldson has a sexy slit that screams date night. Pair it with matching platforms ($36.54) for your favorite restaurant or flat sandals for a day trip to a vineyard.
5. HFR x The Drop Women’s Floral Print Wrap Fleece JacketSource:HARLEM'S FASHION ROW
Budding spring flowers can fool you into thinking the frost is gone from the air when it isn’t. This Floral Print Wrap Fleece Jacket from Nichole Lynel ($69.90) gives you a fun feminine look that can stand up to Mother Nature’s mood swings.
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)