Butt Of Course: Naija Twitter Up In Arms Over Testy Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky Beef

Naija Twitter is an especially engaged portion of the fast-moving social media network, especially when one of Nigeria’s many famous entertainers is involved in some manner of scandal. The latest rumble in the Internet jungle is between Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky, with the back and forth getting decidedly ugly in record time.

From what we can determine, Dikeh, a popular Nigerian entertainer, first made a post that many folks in her field as a front-facing social media figure are all painting a facade considering some allegedly borrow money to flash. In response, Bobrisky, a popular transgender star, fired back at Dikeh’s own moment of flashing money for the camera.

Dikeh then fired back and said that she used to clean Bobrisky’s bottom and advised him against anal sex and mentioning that the area was reportedly unclean after cleaning it for her. Bobrisky’s former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, hopped into the mix with her own Instagram messages saying that Bobrisky did rent money to flash and that she was responsible for egging on the beef with Dikeh.

Fans on Twitter have nudged the point that Dikeh and Bobrisky, also spelled Bob Risky online, built their relationship based on their popping images and social media status. And as the talk online will almost universally point towards, the pair were definitely close, especially if what Dikeh says about her rear-end maintenance duties come out as accurate. It appears that much of the heated high points of the back and forth have slowed a bit but there are still folks dropping in with something to say.

