Happy National Denim Day! No, it really is a national holiday with a great meaning behind it. National Denim Day’s purpose is to raise awareness from all forms of sexual violence.

The women we have on this list represent girl power and self-worth. We would like to champion our queens during this national holiday! Check out some of our favorite denim looks ON National Denim Day!

Related: Beyonce Says If You Don’t Jump To Put Jeans On You Don’t Feel Her Pain!

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: Oh Ok?!: Kylie Jenner Twerkin’ By The Pool [Video]

National Denim Day: 15 Celebs That Got A Lot Of Junk In The Trunk [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com