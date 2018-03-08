Bye Felisha: What You Never Knew About The Making Of ‘Friday’
1. Chris Tucker wasn’t actually high while filming the movie.
2. It was filmed in 20 days on the street where director F. Gary Gray grew up.
3. The ‘Friday’ soundtrack is even more of a success than the movie.
4. Deebo’s role was based on a real-life crip who went by the name ‘Big U.’
5. Craig starts ‘Friday’ out in the same outfit that Doughboy wore at the end of ‘Boyz N The Hood.’
