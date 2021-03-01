Candace Owens Called Donald Trump A Feminist, Twitter Gathers Her By Disappearing Edges

Even though she just had her first baby, Candace Owens is tap dancing better than ever. She is doing a fine jig on social media for the former president.

On Sunday, February 28, Donald Trump delivered his first address since losing the 2020 election to Joseph Biden. The disgraced politician spread various false claims at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, ranging from accusations of voter fraud to blaming Texas’s recent power outages on a non-existent windmill calamity. He seemingly took the cake when he made some very blatant transphobic commentary as he criticized Biden’s decision to allow transgender kids to participate in sports according to their gender identity.

Trump claims that trans women are "biological males" pic.twitter.com/WqmzUm7ITW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021

The conservative author took to Twitter to praise 45 in her typical ridiculous fashion. “If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it’s Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women’s sports,” she wrote.

If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it’s Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women’s sports. He never kowtows to the Left. #CPAC2021 #CPAC — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 28, 2021

The tweet quickly caught momentum via retweets and shares, which prompted her to double down on her stance. “Donald Trump is more of a feminist icon than any woman breathing who works to legitimatize the diabolical effort from the LGBT community to erase what it means to be a woman. Dear “feminists,” your silence is violence.”

Donald Trump is more of a feminist icon than any woman breathing who works to legitimatize the diabolical effort from the LGBT community to erase what it means to be a woman. Dear “feminists”, your silence is violence. https://t.co/Qz1Fi7L4cj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 1, 2021

Naturally, Owens was met with backlash for her comments from democrats and republicans alike. You can read some of the best responses below.

Candace Owens praising tRuMP for being a "feminist" is like people saying Hitler was a humanitarian. pic.twitter.com/zbmzbMpqsD — 𝓣χⒷ𝓸𝐲𝔦ᑎηｙ©️ 🤬 (@txboyinnyc) March 1, 2021

You can peep more responses to Candace Owen’s foolishness in the gallery below.

