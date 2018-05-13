Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

Posted May 13, 2018

Kellee Terrell
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Some of our favorite stars are in the South of France killing the fashion game at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival! From Lupita to Ava to Micheal B, here’s a look at who is slaying and shutting it down. Y’all ready to be blown away?

Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

16 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

Continue reading Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes

[caption id="attachment_2983212" align="alignleft" width="851"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] Some of our favorite stars are in the South of France killing the fashion game at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival! From Lupita to Ava to Micheal B, here’s a look at who is slaying and shutting it down. Y’all ready to be blown away?

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now