Some of our favorite stars are in the South of France killing the fashion game at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival! From Lupita to Ava to Micheal B, here’s a look at who is slaying and shutting it down. Y’all ready to be blown away?
Continue reading Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes
Slay! Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes
[caption id="attachment_2983212" align="alignleft" width="851"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption]
Some of our favorite stars are in the South of France killing the fashion game at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival! From Lupita to Ava to Micheal B, here’s a look at who is slaying and shutting it down. Y’all ready to be blown away?