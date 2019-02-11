Cardi B Becomes 1st Solo Woman To Win Best Rap Album, Twitter Celebrates #CardiB

Cardi B made history by becoming the first solo woman act to win Best Rap Album at Grammy Awards, and as one can imagine, her acceptance speech was passionate and colorful. The Bronx starlet’s droves of fans took to Twitter and voiced their approval and adoration for Invasion Of Privacy’s big win.

Flanked by her husband Offset, who looked on lovingly at his wife, Cardi admitted that her nerves were and bad and joked that she would start smoking marijuana. A sweet portion of the speech is when Cardi talked about her daughter Kulture, and how she became pregnant as her debut album was nearing completion.

“I want to thank my daughter,” Cardi said. “I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter. It’s because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete, like three songs that I was for sure having. And then you know, you know how it was, we was like, we have to get this album done so I could still do videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights.”

In another pure moment, Cardi gave a strong salute to the late Mac Miller, who was also up for the award for his album, Swimming.

Cardi B’s name began trending on Twitter shortly after the win and is still doing so this morning. We’ve collected some of our favorite responses below.

Photo: WENN

