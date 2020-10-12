Best Dressed: The 5 Baddest Looks From Cardi B’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend with a star-studded extravaganza at Area 15 in Las Vegas and her celebrity friends came out in full force and fashion to party with the superstar rapper.

If we’re being honest, yes — Cardi’s party was a grand celebration of her life and accomplishments, but it was also fashion prime time as everybody and they mama was in town to attend the event.

Lights, bottles and a marching band playing WAP. It was the town’s hottest ticket and our favorite Black celebs came to slay. If you didn’t get a chance to follow the festivities on social media, Cardi’s trip to Vegas unfolded before our eyes. Cardi appeared on her stories with her hair perfectly sculpted with curls that bounced all night. Seriously, sis was twerking for hours in Vegas weather and not a curl dropped by the end of the night. Offset was there and he two were oddly affectionate given the fact Cardi recently filed for divorce.

By the end of the night, he gifted her with a custom-made Bentley and the most luxurious car seat for Kulture. At which part Cardi’s girl and guy gang chanted “Take Offset back.” Awkward. But you know what wasn’t awkward? The fashion. Let’s get back to the fashion.

Cardi looked like a Greek goddess for her Sahara Desert-themed bash. The rapstress, who is equally as known for her fashion as she is her music, wore a Lena Berisha S/S 20/21 gold bodice gown.

Cardi was in good company for her birthday as she was surrounded by women in the industry, the fashion was on-point, but so was the support that showed women in the industry support one another.

Teyana Taylor, The City Girls, Megan The Stallion, Tommie, Queen Naija and so many more women showed up and showed out. Get into our favorite looks, below:

