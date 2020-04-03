Fans Concerned About Cardi B’s Health After Recent Tweet

CLICK HERE & LISTEN LIVE TO 93.9 WKYS

A number of fans are concerned about rapper Cardi B, after a recent tweet. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter Sunday night to let fans that she hasn’t been feeling well for 24 hours. With everything that is going on in the world, let’s all hope she is okay and gets well soon.

I have such a uncomfortable stomachache for the past 24 hours 🤦🏽‍♀️I’m so irritated by it . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2020

