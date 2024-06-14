Ways To Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month In The DMV

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

June officially marks National Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Throughout the month DC, Maryland and Virginia have events you can participate in to celebrate!

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

As The DC Caribbean Film Festival just wrapped, coninuting scrolling for more events to look forward to during the second half of this month below.

Also See:

Happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Here’s Why These 3 Non-Island Countries Are A Part Of The West Indies

Ashley Williams Is Unapologetic As The First Caribbean-American Miss Virginia USA To Win The Title While Rocking Her Natural Mane, And Here’s Why