Listen Live
Local

Ways To Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month In The DMV

Published on June 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Trinidad Carnival 2018

Source: Sean Drakes / Getty

June officially marks National Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Throughout the month DC, Maryland and Virginia have events you can participate in to celebrate!

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

As The DC Caribbean Film Festival just wrapped, coninuting scrolling for more events to look forward to during the second half of this month below.

Also See:

Happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Here’s Why These 3 Non-Island Countries Are A Part Of The West Indies

Ashley Williams Is Unapologetic As The First Caribbean-American Miss Virginia USA To Win The Title While Rocking Her Natural Mane, And Here’s Why

1. Hookie Life – June 13th – 17th

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

2. 2nd Annual Caribbean Cultural Concert – June 22nd

3. Afriqnik – June 29th

Afriqnik Summer Festival with a performance by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines very own, Skinny Fabulous plus DJ Tunez (Starboy) Vs DJ Ecool (30 BG)! GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

4. TASTE di ISLANDS – June 28th

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

More From KYSDC
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

Music

Marsha Ambrosius Announces New Album “Casablanco” Produced by Dr. Dre

Television

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Alix Lapri Breaks Down Effie’s Love Drama: “Riq Is Always Going To Be The One, But Cane Is In The Picture Now.”

15 items
Entertainment

Celebrate Pride Month With 15 Black LGBTQ+ Influencers

31 items
Music

31 Gunna Songs for his 31st Birthday

Entertainment

Remembering The Time: On This Day Michael Jackson Was Acquitted Of All Charges 

Entertainment

Usher Shows Mad Love to Wife at Apollo Theater 90th Anniversary

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close