Ways To Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month In The DMV

June officially marks National Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Throughout the month DC, Maryland and Virginia have events you can participate in to celebrate!
As The DC Caribbean Film Festival just wrapped, coninuting scrolling for more events to look forward to during the second half of this month below.
1. Hookie Life – June 13th – 17th
2. 2nd Annual Caribbean Cultural Concert – June 22nd
3. Afriqnik – June 29th
Afriqnik Summer Festival with a performance by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines very own, Skinny Fabulous plus DJ Tunez (Starboy) Vs DJ Ecool (30 BG)! GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!
4. TASTE di ISLANDS – June 28th
