Cassie & Alex Fine Having A Baby Girl, Twitter Checks On Puff

The Internet nearly collapsed last year when Diddy and Cassie finally called an end to their decade-long, on and off romance. Now, Cassie has announced she’s pregnant eight months after breaking up with the Bad Boy mogul.

The 32-year-old Cassie began dating 26-year-old personal trainer Alex Fine shorty after her breakup and things have obviously progressed far more swiftly than it did with her last love. That fact alone has Twitter users talking up the length of time with also saluting Cassie for the big news.

Cassie shared the news via an Instagram post with Fine next to her side, sharing with her 6.3 million followers that they’re having a baby girl. Congratulations to Cassie and Alex Fine!

Twitter has been chirping and chiming in, with some folks throwing light shots at Diddy, because that’s just how the Internets work.

—

