Though you should tell your significant other how much you appreciate them everyday, today (August 18th) is especially important to bring some spice and vigor into that relationship. What most couples around the globe may not realize is that this date also represents National Couple’s Day.

What exactly is National Couple’s Day you may ask? Well according to NationalToday.com, it is “the time to celebrate the one you adore. Your partner in crime, your ride or die, your pain in the…well, you know what we mean. Love isn’t always easy, but when you find that special someone, it’s definitely worth it. Though you should tell your partner how you feel everyday, today is definitely the day to light up some candles, turn the lights down low, and dance to your song (every couple has one)!” Whether its cooking a romantic meal with your partner, planning a special dat night, or, for todays generation, sharing your love with “the gram”!

Which celebrity couple just makes you think #relationshipgoals every time you see them? In honor of celebrating some of our favorite celebrity couples, let’s take a look back at those who have stuck through the thick, the thin, and the entanglements with a gallery of those relationships lasting a decade or more!

Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com