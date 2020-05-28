The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted — like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store — has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps.
Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses.
Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during “stay at home” orders.
Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Kerry Washington
Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington took this sun-kissed selfie showing off her curl pattern and cute glasses.
2. Keshia Epps
Taking a moment to celebrate her birthday, Keshia Epps took to the ‘gram rocking her natural curls and fresh face.
3. Yandy Smith
Reality TV star and hip-hop manager Yandy Smith keeps her skin clear and natural hair flowing. Underneath one of her protective styles is a head full of hair.
4. Naturi Naughton
“Power” star Naturi Naughton celebrated her birthday chilling on her balcony and letting the sun kiss her face and feed her scalp. Sis looked real comfortable rocking her natural tresses.
5. Gabourey Sidibe
Before installing her own Senegalese twists, Gabourey Sidibe showed off her natural curls in a jokey post about a Jheri curl.
6. Bambi
“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Bambi is pregnant and glowing. The reality TV star showed off her real hair and bare face while riding shotgun. The glow is real!
7. Taraji P. Henson
Giving us a tutorial using her natural hair care products, Taraji P. Henson lets us inside her healthy scalp while showing off her natural hair.
8. Da Real BB Judy
Da Real BB Judy helped many women regrow their natural hair with her “Miracle Drops” and now she’s showing off what it did for her real hair.
9. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union took a break from her protective styles to show her daughter Kaavia she has curls just like her! And did she hint at starting her own beauty line when she captioned this photo, “in the lab?”
10. Black Chyna
Underneath Blac Chyna’s long flowing wig, is long flowing natural hair — straightened of course. Her hair nonetheless. Chyna gave us a glimpse with the caption, “crop” just in case you didn’t notice all of her hair can’t fit in one frame!
11. Tiffany Evans
Tiffany Evans was a bare face beauty on the ‘gram, where she showed off her natural curls. While this quarantine may have some people depressed, others see it as a rebirth of sorts. “Been spending less time in the matrix and more time with God/Jesus🙏🏽 praying for you all. Love y’all always,” she captioned the photo.
12. Premadonna
Waist trainer and shoulder-length hair. Shapewear boss and “Love & Hip Hop Miami” boss Premadonna gave us a glimpse at her real hair as she showed off her 32 pound weight loss.
13. Kandi Burruss
Unlike her ‘RHOA’ costars who participated in the #nomakeupchallenge, Kandi actually posted herself without makeup and without any other enhancements. We are all familiar with the messy bun.
15. La La
Like many of us, La La decided to pull herself together and comb her hair! Sis brushed it right up into a neat bun.
16. Meg Thee Stallion
Our good sis Meg Thee Stallion let her natural hair breath while twerking out in the sun.