Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Posted May 28, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted — like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store — has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps.

Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses.

Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during “stay at home” orders.

1. Kerry Washington

Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington took this sun-kissed selfie showing off her curl pattern and cute glasses.

2. Keshia Epps

Every day I am grateful. Today I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of LOVE received for my birthday today🎂Thank you God for blessing me to see this day and to receive all that was in it for me. YOU have carried me, covered me and LOVED me in ways that words cannot express. Last night as I reflected on the space I am in, in this now- what came to my heart and mind were the beautiful people in my life that “I” am so blessed to have- to LOVE on- to receive their LOVE. Those dear souls are a reflection of myself in some form of light or maybe even a form of struggle that we always prevail through💫LIGHT And as I strive to not be better- but to be a better me...I am grateful for every moment in my life because if it didn’t build me- it made me stronger and even when it was a little more difficult- it made me tougher. I choose, LOVE, light, perseverance, happiness & joy and will only choose those who want & exude the same. Oh..and a little dancing ain’t never hurt nobody!! *I wanna dance with somebody* Thank ya’ll for all of the LOVE! I am a puddle of water today!!!🦄🎂👑💫❤️🥰It’s never taken for granted. Even in my quirky ways when I disconnect😊🤷🏽‍♀️ Didn’t even get to doll up for a birthday flick🤷🏽‍♀️😜 It’s my birrrrrrrthday and I’m joyful!! #CoronaCantStopAThing

Taking a moment to celebrate her birthday, Keshia Epps took to the ‘gram rocking her natural curls and fresh face.

3. Yandy Smith

Reality TV star and hip-hop manager Yandy Smith keeps her skin clear and natural hair flowing. Underneath one of her protective styles is a head full of hair.

4. Naturi Naughton

“Power” star Naturi Naughton celebrated her birthday chilling on her balcony and letting the sun kiss her face and feed her scalp. Sis looked real comfortable rocking her natural tresses.

5. Gabourey Sidibe

Before installing her own Senegalese twists, Gabourey Sidibe showed off her natural curls in a jokey post about a Jheri curl.

6. Bambi

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Bambi is pregnant and glowing. The reality TV star showed off her real hair and bare face while riding shotgun. The glow is real!

7. Taraji P. Henson

Giving us a tutorial using her natural hair care products, Taraji P. Henson lets us inside her healthy scalp while showing off her natural hair.

8. Da Real BB Judy

Decided to cut my hair myself 💇🏽‍♀️ and do my #miracledropjourney over again 😭🙈 That glow hit different when you’re minding your business...I know y’all love 💕 Judy, but this is Jesseca 🤗🤗 Jesseca Faye Dupart to be exact‼️ No wig, no lashes, no beat....just naturally 💁🏽‍♀️ me. My favorite past times include ordering uber eats 🍩🍣🍔🥩🍛, loving 🥰 on my grand baby , the fur babies 🐶 and my baby 🥰 , and MOST IMPORTANTLY minding MY BLACK OWNED businesses 📈. I know it’s easy for many of you to get caught up in the IG world, and you confuse my genuine heart ❤️ for clout, you mistake my passionate remarks for being 🗣 ghetto, and you literally put me in a pedestal only to tear me down in the next breath. 🙄 Thank God 🙌🏽 I’m confident in myself and in the purpose God has for my life that it doesn’t bother much as it used to. I hope not only are you all using the time to quarantine and build, really taking the time out to put God first and he will direct your paths the world 🌎 needs you. Always remember 🙏🏽#praythroughtheprocess #judysCURLjourney

Da Real BB Judy helped many women regrow their natural hair with her “Miracle Drops” and now she’s showing off what it did for her real hair.

9. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union took a break from her protective styles to show her daughter Kaavia she has curls just like her! And did she hint at starting her own beauty line when she captioned this photo, “in the lab?”

10. Black Chyna

Underneath Blac Chyna’s long flowing wig, is long flowing natural hair — straightened of course. Her hair nonetheless. Chyna gave us a glimpse with the caption, “crop” just in case you didn’t notice all of her hair can’t fit in one frame!

11. Tiffany Evans

Tiffany Evans was a bare face beauty on the ‘gram, where she showed off her natural curls. While this quarantine may have some people depressed, others see it as a rebirth of sorts. “Been spending less time in the matrix and more time with God/Jesus🙏🏽 praying for you all. Love y’all always,” she captioned the photo.

12. Premadonna

32 pounds lighter in A month ! All Im Using are MY PRODUCTS..@waistgangsociety 💪🏾💪🏾🥵🤞🏾Due to complications I suffered after my pregnancy I wasn’t able to exercise, or diet ..I had fibroid removed the same spot I had my csection ! I literally had to wait 8 months to put TIGHT compression on my stomach due to both surgeries so close together!i had to allow my body to heal! BUT NOW GUYS IM BACK WAIST-TRAINING & I told myself instead of paying influencers for posts...Let me show u guys the Process With Myself ! I STAND BEHIND @waistgangsociety 100%guys join me & get you’re bundle with your Tea,Tightening Serum & cellulite gel! DONT let Quarantine get u cased up order you’re bundle Today Waistworld.com🤞🏾💨 #whatsawaist #waisttrainer #waistgangsociety3

Waist trainer and shoulder-length hair. Shapewear boss and “Love & Hip Hop Miami” boss Premadonna gave us a glimpse at her real hair as she showed off her 32 pound weight loss.

13. Kandi Burruss

Unlike her ‘RHOA’ costars who participated in the #nomakeupchallenge, Kandi actually posted herself without makeup and without any other enhancements. We are all familiar with the messy bun.

14. Yandy Smith

Our girl Yandy Smith has a head full of healthy and bouncy curls. They’re extra poppin’ by the piano as the ‘LHHNY’ star sit perched and pretty.

15. La La

Like many of us, La La decided to pull herself together and comb her hair! Sis brushed it right up into a neat bun.

16. Meg Thee Stallion

Our good sis Meg Thee Stallion let her natural hair breath while twerking out in the sun. 

