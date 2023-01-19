93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday was a historic day for the State of Maryland as Governor Wes Moore was officially sworn into office.⁣

RELATED: Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

The Black Excellence continued throughout the night at the People’s Ball with celebrities in town to help commemorate this historic occasion.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

Check out some photos of the night below that was hosted in Downtown Baltimore at The Convention Center.

RELATED: Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore Talks About Historic Inauguration Day With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Celebrities Celebrate The Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore At The People’s Ball [PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com